Sunny, mild, breezy today; Mostly sunny, chilly for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs around 49 degrees and light winds.

It will be partly cloudy and cold overnight, as temperatures drop below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Monday will begin with a slight chance of snow showers that will mix with a chance of rain in the afternoon. It will also be breezy with increasing clouds and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Clouds will dip on Monday night, and temperature will drop down below freezing again to a low around 25 degrees.