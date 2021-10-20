Sunny, mild today; Rain, cooling temperatures expected through end of week

During the day today it will be sunny and mild, with a high near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, though, clouds will increase leading up to a chance of rain and a slight chance of a thunderstorm as a cold front pushes into the area beginning a few hours before dawn.
Lows will be around 57 degrees.
Storm chances will fall away around daybreak on Thursday, but the chance of showers will continue through the morning, trailing off in the early afternoon as the front exits the area.
As the front exits, the NWS said there will be some gusty winds, with sustained winds up to 15 mph. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon, but skies will still be partly cloudy as night falls.
Thursday night will be quieter as skies build back up to mostly cloudy by dawn.
Highs on Thursday will be around 70 degrees, falling to a low around 51 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloud and chilly, with a high around 60 degrees. The NWS forecast a secondary cold front will push through in the afternoon, bringing a slight chance of showers which will drop away around dark.
Friday night clouds will gradually decrease, for partly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. Temperatures will drop down to a low around 44 degrees.