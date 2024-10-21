Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temps continue today, Tuesday

Dry and unseasonably warm conditions will continue through midweek with a cold front expected on Wednesday resulting in a temporary cool down, but temperatures will warm again by the weekend.

Today will be sunny with highs near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but cool as lows fall around 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be warm but sunny with highs near 78 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 54 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be partly overcast as lows drop down to 42 degrees.

Thursday brings sunny skies and cooler temperatures as highs will be near 62 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows around 40 degrees.

