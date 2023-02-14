X
Unseasonably warm, windy today; Rain overnight

Weather
By
32 minutes ago

Today will be unseasonably warm with increasing clouds ahead of rain and blustery winds overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

Overnight, rain chances will start around 8 p.m., with showers likely by 10 p.m. Chances will fall again quickly after midnight.

Sustained winds will reach 25 mph, and gusts will rise to around 39 mph.

Wednesday will be even warmer with highs nearing records at around 68 degrees. The current record is 69 degrees, set in 1954.

Blustery winds will continue after the sun rises with gusts of up to 40mph in the morning, though winds will gradually decrease as the day goes on.

On Wednesday night, clouds will build back up again, and showers will begin again after midnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms in the early-morning hours, and both rain and storm chances will continue through morning. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

Thursday will be warm and rainy, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. It will also be breezy, with sustained winds up to 22 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph that will continue through the night.

After the sun sets on Thursday, there will be a chance of rain that will fall away after midnight.

Temperatures will be warm during the day, with highs around 64 degrees, but overnight they will drop, falling below zero to around 27 degrees.

