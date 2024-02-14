Valentine’s Day forecast: Light morning snow then sunshine

[6:59 PM] Heads up that some light snow is possible early Wednesday morning for a portion of our area (greatest chances in the area in green on the map). Not expecting significant accumulations, but a few slick spots may be possible for the AM commute. pic.twitter.com/hsox6Mz739 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 13, 2024

Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. A south wind of 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 32 mph possible.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow after noon.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for snow before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but much colder with a high just above freezing, near 34 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 22 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

Presidents’ Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees.