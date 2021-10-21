Windy today with rain, slight chance of thunder this morning

A cold front moving through the area this morning will bring rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms, starting around dawn and tapering off quickly after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning will also quickly decrease as rain chances fall, for only partly cloudy skies this evening.
It will also be a windy day, with sustained winds up to 16 mph and wind gusts as high as 28 mph, especially in the afternoon.
Tonight there will still be some light wind as clouds build back up, for mostly cloudy skies for most of the night.
Highs today will be around 71 degrees, falling to a low around 48 degrees tonight.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with a high around 58 degrees. A weak secondary front moving down through the area in the afternoon could cause a few showers, mainly in the south.
Clouds will gradually decrease on Friday night as higher pressure builds in the area and temperatures fall to around 44 degrees.
On Saturday, clouds will continue to slowly clear during the day for mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to still be cool, though, with a high only around 62 degrees.
Saturday night, after midnight the NWS forecast that clouds will quickly build back up ahead of rain chances beginning around dawn on Sunday.
Lows Saturday night will be around 44 degrees.