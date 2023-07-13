10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

From county fairs and food festivals to musical theatre and diverse concerts, here are notable events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Montgomery County Fair

When: Through July 15; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Experience a demolition derby, 4H, junior fair, livestock, petting zoo, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, fair food, harness racing, rodeo and entertainment and more.

Cost: $10

More info: www.montcofair.com

2. ‘Grease’

When: Through July 16; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Brookville Community Theatre, 770 Arlington Rd., Brookville

Details: James Nelson directs a charming, feel-good production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s nostalgic musical about friendship, feuds and romance in the 1950s. The strong principal cast is enjoyably led by Adonis Lemke (Danny Zuko) and Lizzie Salata (Sandy Dumbrowski). Caden Phillips (Kenickie), Kevin Willardson (a delightfully dim Doody), Kendal Garrett (Roger) and Jonah Sievers (a perfectly cool, rebellious Sonny LaTierri) are excellently paired with Chey Williford (Betty Rizzo), Lindsay Hinds (Frenchy), Lilly Petty (a marvelously mature Marty) and Laura Robbins (Jan). Debbi Robbins (Miss Lynch), Mark Van Luvender (Vince Fontaine), Mary Tarkany (Patty Simcox), Jay Norman (Eugene Florczyk) and Erica Flory (Cha-Cha DiGregorio and a great vocal asset within the ensemble) add to the fun. Williford’s rendition of “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” is a defiant standout. Cathy Rarick’s energetic choreography, which keeps the familiar iconography of “You’re the One That I Want” intact as executed by Lemke and Salata, is also a highlight.

Cost: $17

More info: https://thebct.org/

3. Lyle Lovett

When: Sunday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Lyle Lovett was an 18-year-old freshman at Texas A&M when he started performing on campus in 1976. He released his debut a decade later and went on to a successful career as a recording artist and touring act. His latest album, “12th of June,” was released in 2022. Lovett, a four-time Grammy Award winner, returns to town for a performance with his Large Band. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $33.50 to $78.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

4. Pineapple Fest

When: Saturday, July 15 from 3:30-10 p.m.

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton

Details: This inaugural festival will include pineapple on a stick, pineapple salsa, grilled pineapple, pineapple tacos and more. There will also be a Bud Light beer garden with pineapple craft beers, seltzers and cocktails.

Cost: Free

More info: www.austinlanding.com

5. Nomfusi

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Afro-soul singer Nomfusi, who recently performed at festivals in Germany, Belgium and South Africa, is in the United States for a handful of July dates. Dayton Metro Library co-presents the South African artist in a World Music Series concert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

6. Blueberry Festival

When: Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Berryhill Farm, 127 E. Krepps Road, Xenia

Details: Activities include blueberry picking, live music and food trucks.

Cost: $5. Free for kids 4 and under.

More info: 937-374-8747 or www.berryhillfarm.net

7. Yuppie

When: Friday, July 14 at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Zack Sliver’s Yuppie, which released the EP, “Peculiar,” in June 2022, is among the local acts on Friday’s bill. Other performers include Grant Swift, BRLY, and Mayliner, which is playing its first show since before the COVID-19 lockdown. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

8. ‘Women on Fire’

When: July 14-16; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Young at Heart Players presents the regional premiere of Irene O’Garden’s “Women on Fire,” a series of 12 monologues exploring the breadth of women’s issues with humor and wisdom. Production contains adult content and language.

Cost: Tickets are only available for purchase (cash or check only, no credit cards) at the door. Adults: $15. Seniors/Students/Military: $12.

More info: youngatheartplayers.com

9. Mac N’ Cheese Fest

When: Friday, July 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The second annual Mac N’ Cheese Fest will feature traditional mac n’ cheese, seafood mac, mac n’ cheese calzones and much more.

Cost: Free.

More info: https://www.yellowcabfoodtrucks.com/macandcheese

10. Dayton Dragons 5K

When: Saturday, July 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: All race participants (including virtual) will receive four stadium tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher’s medal. Participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end at the ballpark. Sign up online at daytondragons.com/Dragons5Ksignup or Friday during pre-race bag pickup. You can also sign up on the day of the race starting at 7 a.m.

Cost: Registration fee for adults is $35 and $20 for youth 17 and under. For the virtual race option, there is an additional charge of $10 for swag bag shipping or pick-up the week following the 5K at the Dragons Box Office.

More info: www.milb.com/dayton