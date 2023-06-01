10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: www.troystrawberryfest.com

2. Greater Dayton LGBT Center’s Affair on The Square

When: Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will launch Dayton into Pride Weekend with its annual Affair on The Square. Food trucks and live entertainment will be at The Square for the evening.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride

3. 38 Special and Loverboy at Fraze Pavilion

When: Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Dual headliners 38 Special and Loverboy will take the Fraze stage Saturday. Southern rock band 38 Special, which formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1974, is known for hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Second Chance” and “Caught Up In You.” Canadian rockers Loverboy, which scored hits in the United States like “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” and “Working for the Weekend,” formed in Calgary, Alberta in 1979. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $45 lawn and terrace. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

4. First Friday

When: Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring special deals, live performances and more.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

5. Garth. and Lung at Levitt Pavilion

When: Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The downtown concert venue continues its new season of outdoor concerts with New York-based artist Garth., supporting the recent EP, “Our Father,” on Friday, and Cincinnati-based post-rock band Lung on Saturday. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

6. Opening artist receptions at Edward A. Dixon Gallery and EbonNia Gallery

When: Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Dixon Gallery) and Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (EbonNia Gallery)

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton; EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Opening reception for Cynthia Kukla’s “Separating the Earth from the Heavens” exhibit (Dixon Gallery) and “Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers” (EbonNia Gallery).

Cost: Free

More info: Dixon Gallery: https://eadgallery.com/; EbonNia Gallery: Call 937-223-2290

7. Nate Bargatze

When: Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents Nate Bargatze’s The Be Funny Tour. Known for clean and relatable comedy, Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire’s “Best New Comedians.”

Cost: $39.75-$144.75

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

8. Sandmazing

When: Saturday, June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 1 South Elm St., West Carrollton

Details: Sandmazing, featuring nationally known and award-winning sculptors, have begun to create their masterpieces out of 70 tons of sand in West Carrollton. The event will include a 250′ zip line, a giant fun slide, a cool off zone with shade, Kona Ice and fire truck hose offs, a giant sand box, a tent, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, photo booth and more. At 2 p.m. there will be a live sand sculpture demo with Chad Hartson, an international ice carving champion and sand carving specialist.

Cost: Free

More info: WestCarrollton.org/Sandmazing

9. COCOA Music

When: Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

Where: David’s Church, 170 W. David Road, Dayton

Details: COCOA Music, the Composers of Ohio Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music, presents a chamber concert of new compositions based on theme and variation. The program features eight pieces from seven living composers, including Moira Levant, Christian R. Berg and Steven Cartwright. The new works will be performed on solo piano or by mixed chamber ensembles of four or five musicians. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levantmusicstudio.com/cocoa-music

10. ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’

When: Sunday, June 4 at 5:10 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: In celebration of the life of Tina Turner, The Neon is screening this 1985 post-apocalyptic tale in which the legendary artist portrayed Aunty Entity opposite Mel Gibson.

Cost: $8.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com