10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Art in the City

When: 1-7 p.m. Saturday

Location: Throughout downtown Dayton, various venues

Description: Featuring live performances, demonstrations, hands-on activities and more, the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Art in the City event will celebrate artists of all disciplines. Some of Dayton’s landmarks will act as hubs for the festival, each featuring its own activities and events. For instance, the Dayton Arcade, located at 35 W. Fourth St., will be home to Art Full Circle. This showcase will feature 12 different artists teaching guests about their respective disciplines.

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus

When: July 31 through Aug. 3

Location: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Description: One of the largest circuses in the United States, the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus, will come to the Mall at Fairfield Commons this weekend. The various acts in the carnival include the wheel of death, the human cannonball, the globe of death and more. There will also be a per-show before each performance, featuring various inflatables and children’s activities.

Springboro Community Theatre presents ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

When: Aug. 1-3

Location: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro

Description: The Springboro Community Theatre will host a free production of the popular Broadway show “SpongeBob: The Musical” This weekend at North Park. Based on the children’s television series, the production has music from artists such as David Bowie, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Small Farm and Food Fest

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 7850 E. Shull Road, Dayton

Description: This weekend, Carriage Hill MetroPark will host its annual Small Farm and Food Fest. There will be various educational talks, a farmer’s market, live demonstrations and more.

Dayton Caribbean Carnival

When: 1-8 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: This year, the popular Dayton Caribbean Festival will feature a runway show, authentic cuisine, live music and more. There will also be a parade, set to begin at 1 p.m. Guests can also purchase a ticket to participate in the parade, which will lead them to the festival grounds.

Bacon Fest 2025

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: 4-10 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: The Fraze Pavilion will team up with the Miami Valley Restaurant Association to present this weekend’s free Bacon Fest. The event will feature live music, a collection of local food trucks serving bacon-inspired dishes and a collection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

No Fences: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2

Location: 409 N. Elm St., Troy

Description: The music of one of the country’s most popular artists, Garth Brooks, will be performed by tribute band No Fences at a concert this weekend, to be held at the Treasure Island Park in Troy.

The Little Miami Half Marathon

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 3

Location: 300 Main St., Morrow

Description: The Little Miami Half Marathon will begin Sunday morning at Phegley Park in Morrow. The flat route will take runners along the Little Miami River. Participants will receive a medal, a shirt, food at the finish line and more. Guests can pick up their packets 3-6 p.m. Saturday or before the race on Sunday.

Wright Station Summer Concert Series: Soul Express

When: 7 p.m. Aug. 3

Location: Wright Station, intersection of Ohio 741 and Ohio 73, Springboro

Description: As part of Wright Station’s Summer Concert Series, Soul Express will perform this weekend at the venue. The band is known for playing soul hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Shakespeare in the Park: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

When: 7-9 p.m. Aug. 3

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Shakespeare’s iconic “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed by the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company this weekend at the Stubbs Park amphitheater. This event will be free, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. The Clybourne Grille will offer concessions for the show.