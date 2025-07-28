Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival returns to Miamisburg

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins said the event, with its artisan vendors, food trucks, activities for kids, contests and live music, offers “something for everyone.”

The event will feature live performances from Elvis tribute artist Ryan Roth & The Comeback Special, the Fries Band, the Funky Uncles Band, the Lacey Jane Band and Trapper Keepers. Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg will kick off Saturday showing excerpts from their upcoming shows.

Festival activities feature fried green tomatoes, food trucks, more than 40 retail vendors and a cornhole tournament offering a $250 prize and trophy.

The RiverBlast Fireworks Show, which is sponsored by F&M Bank, is scheduled for Saturday night as the festival finale.

Activities also include a Salsa Showdown this Saturday with a $100 prize and ribbon, and a free Kids Zone with a petting zoo, bounce houses and kid-favorite characters such as Captain America, Moana and Cinderella.

“The fried green tomato is a cherished local dish that’s rare to see in restaurants,” said Collins, who will serve the dish at the Rotary tent. “Combine all this with fireworks and Elvis and you’ve got a weekend worth returning to year after year.”

There also will be a dunk tank benefitting Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg and Miamisburg Lady Vikings Basketball Team.

The late Ron Holp and Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry created the festival in 2012 to highlight the city and its businesses.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Miamisburg Community Foundation and Dayton Children’s Hospital and fund scholarships for Miamisburg High School students.

More information is available at www.rockngreentomato.com.