3-day Whimmydiddle music festival at RiversEdge is free, just bring your seating

This year, the producer of the events says, “We’ve done it again, where we’ve caught lightning in a bottle.”

Hamilton Director of Resident Services Adam Helms says artists who are up-and-coming often sign on for Whimmydiddle.

“We catch these artists at the right time with folks like Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Charley Crockett and Sierra Ferrell. We are catching these artists as they are making their ascension. We did it again this year with Zach Top on Friday, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country on Saturday, and even on Thursday to some extent with Shadowgrass. They are only playing two or three shows in the Midwest this year, and one of them is in Ohio. We are excited they are making a stop in Hamilton.”

Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 5-7.

The Thursday lineup will include East Nash Grass at 7 p.m. and Shadowgrass will headline the show at 8:30 p.m.

The lineup on Friday will feature Taylor Hunnicutt at 7 p.m. and Zach Top will headline the evening at 8:30 p.m. Last year, Top opened for 90 Proof Twang. He is currently on tour with Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley.

Friday night is expected to be standing room only in the amphitheater, and if so, chairs will not be allowed.

On Saturday, Myron Elkins will open the show at 7 p.m., followed by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, who will headline the festival at 8:30 p.m. It will end around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Donato will play a two-hour set. It’s his third appearance at RiversEdge, but his debut at Whimmydiddle, and his first time headlining a show at the venue.

“People show up for Whimmydiddle. There’s a demand for this type of music, not just in Hamilton, but in the region,” Helms said.

There will be a limited edition Whimmydiddle poster available for sale this year.

IBEW Local 648 has sponsored Whimmydiddle since the festival’s inception, and it has been instrumental in helping the festival grow.

More details

What: Whimmydiddle

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: RiversEdge amphitheater in Hamilton

Cost: Free

Other info: Guests can bring chairs and blankets to set up in the amphitheater. Nightly VIP tickets are still available for Thursday and Saturday for $40 each night (Friday night VIP and the 3-Day VIP tickets are sold out).

More: whimmydiddle.com