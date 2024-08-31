36 local events to keep you busy in September

While students have mostly returned back to school, there are still some festivals and events to attend before the weather changes. Get outside and run the Air Force Marathon or eat some good food at the Germantown Pretzel Festival or the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
- The Irish Club’s 15th annual Car and Bike Show will be at the Irish Club, 6555 Dog Let Road, at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Judging will begin at 1 p.m. The event will include food, drinks, music and trophies. Cost: $15 registration fee. More info: 937-890-5825 or irishclubdayton.com.
- Launch Dayton Startup Week will be at The Hub Dayton, 31 S. Main St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 10-12. This conference is for new and aspiring entrepreneurs. The schedule includes talks, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities. Free. launchdayton.com
- PechaKucha Night Dayton Vol. 54 will take place at The Brightside Dayton, 905 E. Third St., at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. The PechaKucha 20x20 presentation format is a slide show of 20 images, each auto-advancing after 20 seconds. It’s non-stop and each presenter has 400 seconds to tell their story, with visuals guiding the way. Free. thebrightsidedayton.com
- Celebrate the Air Force’s 77th anniversary with “Plane Talks” at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Visitors are invited to listen and interact with subject matter experts located throughout the museum’s galleries as they speak about their unique experiences serving our nation’s Air Force, and learn more about the artifacts and aircraft located in the museum. Free. nationalmuseum.af.mil
- The Air Force Marathon Sports and Fitness Expo will be at the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Highway from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 20. The expo will host more than 100 exhibitors featuring the latest developments in health, fitness and nutrition. Free. usafmarahton.com/expo
- The 21st annual Rubber Duck Regatta will take place at Riverscape MetroPark at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21. This community tradition isn’t just about watching thousands of rubber ducks race down the river – it’s a way to make a real difference in the lives of local children and adults with disabilities. Cost: $5 for one duck. $100 for 28 ducks. .daytonducks.com
FAMILY
- The After Dark: Cosmic Camp will be at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., 6-10 p.m Sept. 7. Guests will experience open aircraft, space-themed games and crafts, fun photo ops, a silent disco, artifacts from the Museum’s collection not normally on display, trivia with prizes, characters from a galaxy far, far away, and much more. Cost: $40. afmuseum.com
- Autumn Fest will be held at the Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Road in Dayton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21 . Have a family-fun day on the farm with farm animals including goats, cows, pigs, chickens, donkeys and miniature ponies. There will also be food trucks, live music, pony rides, hay rides, games and vendors. Cost: $10. Free for ages 2 and younger. learningtreefarm.org
FESTIVALS
- The Sister Cities of Vandalia Oktoberfest will be at the Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, from 6 p.m.-midnight Sept. 6 and noon-midnight Sept. 7. Enjoy food, crafts, drinks and live music. A carry-out special called The Fraulein Special is $15 and includes one cabbage roll, one German brat, potato salad, sauerkraut and bread. Cost: $5. vandaliasistercities.org
Credit: David A. Moodie
Credit: David A. Moodie
- The Greek Festival will be at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon- 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Celebrate Greek culture will live music, dancing and food including gyro, spanakopita and baklava. Cost: $5. Free for veterans, active duty military and children younger than 12. daytongreekfestival.com
- Zion Lutheran’s annual Community Festival will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road in Dayton, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. Enjoy prizes, Bingo, live music, food, games, hayrides, performers, Legos and more. Free. More info: 937-434-9422 or zionelc.org.
- The Beavercreek Popcorn Festival will be on Dayton-Xenia Road from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8. Enjoy all things popcorn as well as festival foods, vendors, a car show, a 5K and Fitness Walk, and a beer garden. Free. beavercreekpopcornfestival.org
- The City of Trotwood will host its annual Smoke, Sizzle & Sounds Family Fest & Vendor Fair, at Madison Park, 301 S. Broadway, from noon-7 p.m. Sept. 14. The event will feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, business vendors, bounce houses, a barbecue competition featuring cash prizes and more. Free. trotwood.org
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
- The 23rd annual Hispanic Heritage Festival will take place at Riverscape MetroPark from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 21. Activities will include live music, children’s area, domino demonstration, raffles, beer, educational cultural displays and food. Free. metroparks.org
- The Preble County Pork Festival will be at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St. in Eaton, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21-22. Patrons can enjoy food, more than 400 vendors, free country concert on Saturday, petting zoo, pony and camel rides, magic show and racing pigs. Free. porkfestival.org
- Oktoberfest at On Par Entertainment, 4464 Indian Ripple Road, will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 27-29. Celebrate with beer, food and a giant pretzel-eating contest. Cost: $19.99 for the pretzel-eating contest. onparbar.com
- The 65th Mum Festival will be at City Park, 35 Parkwood Drive in Tipp City, from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 27 f 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 28 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 29. Events include a cruise-in, 5K and a parade. Free. tippmumfestival.org
- The 44th annual Germantown Pretzel Festival will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St. in Germantown, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29. Visitors will enjoy food, live entertainment, shopping and crafts, carnival rides and lots of family activities. Free. germantownpretzelfestival.com
- The Dayton Art Institute will have its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-29. It features live music, family activities, artists, food, a Weingarten and more than 50 craft and international beers to drink. Free. daytonartinstitute.org
FOOD AND DINING
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
- The 47th annual Italian Fall Festa will take place at Bella Villa, 2625 County Line Road in Beavercreek, from 6-11 p.m. Sept. 6 noon-11 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon-8 p.m. Sept. 8. The event will feature Italian dinners, music, bocce, and booths including homemade cookies, calzone, pizza, sausage and peppers, pasta fagioli, cannoli, tiramisu, salads, meatball sandwiches, and much more. Free. johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa
- Beer Fest is back at The Greene from 5-9 p.m.Sept. 14. The event includes a beer tasting, live music and a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting. Cost: Free, but tickets must be purchased for the beer tasting. thegreene.com
- The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy will take place at Star City Social, 16 Water St. in Miamisburg, at various times Sept. 19-21. The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a chilling cocktail experience that brings four of his stories off the page and onto the stage as told through the Poe Historians while pairing them with four classic cocktails. Cost: $48-$55. starcitysocialhall.com
- A Taste of Dayton will take place at Kettering Field, 444 N. Bend Blvd. in Dayton, 2-8 p.m. Sept. 22 . Explore a diverse array of local restaurants, food trucks, and vendors showcasing their unique and delectable dishes. Indulge in traditional comfort foods, innovative culinary creations, and a delightful experience for all food enthusiasts. Cost: $100-$250 for vendors and retailers. tasteofdayton.org
- A Cabbage Roll Dinner and Dance will be at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Ed Klimczak will provide music from 7:30-10 p.m. Cost: $16 for members. $17 for non-members. $8 for the dance only. More info: 937-287-4275 or accdayton.com.
MUSIC
- The Troy, Ohio PorchFest will be throughout Troy’s Southwest Historic District on porches, side-yards, lots and patios from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14. A food court and artisan tent village will be open. Music begins at noon with up to seven new concerts each hour. The closing concert will be held at Troy Hayner Cultural Center. Free. troyhayner.org
- Hairborn 2024 will be in downtown Fairborn from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 20. Join the City of Fairborn and WTUE for Hairborn with 1980s rock, drinks, brews, food trucks and more. The bands playing will be Latter and JUMP “America’s Van Halen Experience.” Free. fairbornoh.gov
- In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical “South Pacific,” Dayton Opera and Wright State University present this award-winning classic at the Schuster Center at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: $8.50-$172. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- The School of Rock Mason returns to The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., with a “Celebration of Woodstock’s 55th Anniversary” at 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy three hours of peace and music. Food trucks will be on site from 5-8 p.m. All ages are welcome. Cost: $10 in advance. $15 day of show. thebrightsidedayton.com
OUTDOORS
- The Young’s Ice Cream Multi-Charity Bike Tour will be at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, at 8 a.m. Sept. 7. The Young’s Ice Cream Charity Bike Tour is a charity bike ride supporting four great local organizations including United Rehabilitation Services, South Community, Inc., The Alzheimer’s Association, and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Cost: $250 charity fundraising. $50 registration fee. $15 for ghost rider, those who want to fundraise but not ride. ms-stride.org
- The Dayton Knights of Columbus will conduct its “Swing for Charities” golf tournament at the Golf Cub at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St. in Centerville, at noon Sept. 9. This event includes a golf course for scramble golf, a barbecue dinner, awards ceremony and auction items. Non-golfers can meet for dinner by purchasing a separate ticket. Cost: $100. yankeetrace.org
Credit: Dayton Daily News
Credit: Dayton Daily News
- The Air Force Marathon 2024 will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21. All registered marathon athletes will receive a race shirt, virtual goodie bag and a complimentary commemorative patch. Athletes who are 21 years old or older will also receive a voucher for a complimentary beer at the finish line. Cost: $15-$270 depending on which race and how many people. usafmarathon.com
- The 27th annual Wool Gathering will be at Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Observe sheep, llamas, alpacas, cashmere goats, Angora rabbits and other wool-bearing animals at the show. Free. youngsdairy.com
THEATER
- The Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg will present “Seussical the Musical” at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 2 p.m. Sept. 15. A family-friendly event will start at noon on each day and will feature local food trucks and vendors. Free. cpamburg.com
COMEDY
- Bored Teachers are back with all new material on their “The Struggle is Real! Comedy Tour” at the Victoria Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19. For years, Bored Teachers Studios has brought a sense of humor to teachers around the world to ease their daily struggle in the classroom. Cost: $38.50-$68.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
- Capitol Fools will perform at Victoria Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The Capitol Fools hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Cost: $49-$74. More info: 937-228-3630 ordaytonlive.org.
- Justin Willman brings his Illusionati Tour to the Victoria Theatre at 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Enjoy an interactive evening of magic, comedy and mind-control for the whole family. Prepare to join a secret society of wonder where the only conspiracy theories are about how he does these things. Cost: $47-$169. More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
In Other News
1
Culina opens in Dayton’s Oregon District with Italian-inspired small...
2
Centerville schools outline staff, program cuts coming if tax levy is...
3
This Week in Dayton History: Nettie Lee Roth, Wright brothers monument...
4
Construction complete on ‘phase one’ of Sidney Semcorp project, despite...
5
Local state senator aims to legalize online casino gaming in Ohio
About the Author