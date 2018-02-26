Big game checklist: 5 of the best sports bars around Dayton

You’ll find a menu full of Greek specialty items, a laid-back atmosphere, a fully stocked bar and lots of TVs. If you’re not into gyros and souvlaki, they also have pub grub-like hand-breaded chicken wings, half-pound burgers, Reuben sandwiches and more.

3. Flanagan’s Pub: 101 E Stewart St., Dayton

Flanagan’s is most famous for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, but as a popular hangout spot for University of Dayton students, this neighborhood bar offers an infectious atmosphere during tourney time. It offers basic pub fare and various brews in a compact, Irish-themed space that provides plenty of flat screen TVs to watch the games.

4. Tanks Bar & Grill: 2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Tanks is a long-time Dayton favorite, especially during big sporting events. Expect great food, including all-day breakfast, burgers and overstuffed deli sandwiches, served in an easygoing atmosphere with lots of TVs.

5. Mr. Boro’s Tavern: 495 N. Main Street, Springboro

Opened in 2016, Mr. Boro’s Tavern has quickly developed into a comfortable gathering place among locals and visitors from neighboring communities. From their rustic-style pizzas and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches to a full selection of wine, fine beers and crafted cocktails, it’s a great place to catch the game in a modern atmosphere with TVs all over the place. Just be sure to take note that it’s 21 and older after 3 p.m.