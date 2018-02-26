Big game checklist: 5 of the best sports bars around Dayton

Founded in 1966, the Cincinnati Bengals have made two Super Bowls but have never won a road playoff game. They’re hoping to change history Saturday when they head to Nashville to play the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in an AFC divisional game.
Consider watching the big game at one of these Miami Valley sports bars.
1. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill: 893 E. National Road, Vandalia
It’s hard to miss any action given the bar is literally surrounded by television screens, and there are 42 beers currently on tap, mostly craft beers. The menu is full of American bar fare but be sure to try their much-heralded wings.
2. Tickets Pub & Eatery: 7 W. Main Street, Fairborn
You’ll find a menu full of Greek specialty items, a laid-back atmosphere, a fully stocked bar and lots of TVs. If you’re not into gyros and souvlaki, they also have pub grub-like hand-breaded chicken wings, half-pound burgers, Reuben sandwiches and more.
3. Flanagan’s Pub: 101 E Stewart St., Dayton
Flanagan’s is most famous for its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, but as a popular hangout spot for University of Dayton students, this neighborhood bar offers an infectious atmosphere during tourney time. It offers basic pub fare and various brews in a compact, Irish-themed space that provides plenty of flat screen TVs to watch the games.
4. Tanks Bar & Grill: 2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Tanks is a long-time Dayton favorite, especially during big sporting events. Expect great food, including all-day breakfast, burgers and overstuffed deli sandwiches, served in an easygoing atmosphere with lots of TVs.
5. Mr. Boro’s Tavern: 495 N. Main Street, Springboro
Opened in 2016, Mr. Boro’s Tavern has quickly developed into a comfortable gathering place among locals and visitors from neighboring communities. From their rustic-style pizzas and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches to a full selection of wine, fine beers and crafted cocktails, it’s a great place to catch the game in a modern atmosphere with TVs all over the place. Just be sure to take note that it’s 21 and older after 3 p.m.