‘Ain’t Too Proud’ salutes The Temptations at Schuster Center

Signature song

Every fan of The Temptations has their favorite song and odds are it’s likely “My Girl,” the first No. 1 hit for the group in March 1965. Written by Smokey Robinson, the song established Ruffin as a soulfully expressive leader who was seemingly irreplaceable, a heartbreaking irony thrillingly detailed at the end of Act 1 in a manner recalling Effie White’s powerful exit in “Dreamgirls.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Stepping into Ruffin’s shoes is no small feat, but Lewis says he embraces “My Girl” with clear intention and respect in spite of high expectations.

“It’s an iconic song,” he said. “There are so many generations that know ‘My Girl.’ I would be remised if I did not give it the originality it (deserves). Now of course I’m not David Ruffin, but there are elements I must keep because it’s a timeless classic. When people hear those memorable opening notes – do doo do, do doo do – they know exactly what’s coming, and you have to give them exactly what they want. I never try to imitate or copy. I try to embody. As an actor I’ve been given the information and the guidelines to do the job. I just hope, as I deliver my truth in the role, that it will be felt by the audience.”

Explore Soul Food Sunday returns to Gem City Market in Dayton

Exploring complexities

Ruffin’s rocky relationship with his fellow Temptations as well as Motown songbird Tammi Terrell provide dramatic fodder throughout the musical, which features a Tony-nominated book by African American playwright Dominique Morisseau (“Detroit ‘67,” “Blood at the Root,” “Skeleton Crew”) who also co-produced the long-running Showtime dramedy “Shameless.”

Ruffin’s clashes within the group eventually led to him being fired in 1968 although he remained with Motown as a solo artist into the early 1970s. He briefly rejoined The Temptations in 1982 for the album “Reunion,” which featured the R&B hit “Standing on the Top” with Rick James, and notably partnered with Kendricks and Dennis Edwards in 1991 for a month-long tour of England. He died June 1, 1991 from a drug overdose.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Lewis recognizes the importance of embodying Ruffin in his totality as a skillful entertainer who also battled many personal demons.

“David Ruffin was a spectacular man who knew how to wow an audience and keep them engaged,” he said. “Of course, there are some dark things the musical (explores), but it is my job and duty to let people see the humanity in him, the negative and the positive. He loved to have fun and have a good time, but he also had a troubled childhood. During his time, when (events) happened, you couldn’t go to a therapist or call a hotline to talk about your troubles. Imagine your life and the things you choose not to show or tell people being put on front street because you had no choice. I feel like that’s what happened to David Ruffin. But he was like all of us. He just happened to be the greatest showman of all time.”

Enduring nostalgia

Under the Tony-nominated direction of Des McAnuff, the principal cast includes Michael Andreaus as Otis Williams, E. Clayton Cornelious as Paul Williams, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, and Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin. Before he portrayed Ruffin on tour, Lewis understudied the roles of Ruffin, Otis Williams and Kendricks on Broadway in addition to portraying Stevie Wonder in “Motown the Musical” on Broadway and on tour.

These experiences allowed him vital access to Otis Williams as well as Motown founder Berry Gordy, ensuring his performance would be enriched by words of wisdom from two people who helped create American music history.

“The great thing about the realness and the truth about this show is that we heard it from those who lived it,” said Lewis. “The Motown franchise is the soundtrack of our lives. When you hear a Motown song, it will take you back to where you first heard it. Berry Gordy said he wanted to make feel-good music for all people and that’s what he did. It was not ‘race music.’ It was music all people could dance to and be a part of. It was something that let people know we are more alike than we are apart. We are more a family than divided.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Above all, Lewis is heartened by the enduring nostalgia of The Temptations, which paved the way for future acts to emulate their definitive artistry.

“If you look at boy band groups – Boyz II Men, B2K, the list goes on – they’ve all copied the formula of The Temptations,” he said. “And for us to continue the legacy of The Temptations – who are still around celebrating their 60th anniversary – is an honor.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: June 13-18; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $26-$109

Tickets or more info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org