ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Human Race Theatre’s must-see ‘Indigo’ world premiere

Having appeared in acclaimed performances on Broadway and off-Broadway since the late 1980s, Tony Award nominee Sally Mayes (“She Loves Me”) is in career-best comeback mode as the cheerful, opinionated, loving, active and ailing Elaine. Whether humorously critiquing her surroundings in “Elaine Knows Best” (“I’m not controlling – it’s just that I’m right!”) or dynamically navigating acceptance and fear in the tear-jerking ballad “Before I Forget,” Mayes is an intrinsic force cementing the action in detailed realism. She creates a dazzling, full-fledged portrait of a woman bravely attempting to adapt to a new phase of life while grappling with the unknown. Her exquisite expertise – comedically, emotionally and vocally – cuts so deep you’ll be blown away by every nuance and note.

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

2. Madison Kopec captivates in Human Race debut

Expressive newcomer Madison Kopec, an autistic actress, brings compelling urgency to Emma, whose distraught upbringing conjures harsh memories of the past. Delivering beautifully tender vocals, Kopec fills Emma’s perspectives with striking frustration, inquisitiveness and yearning in moments both heated (“Broken”) and contemplative (“Somewhere in the Gray” and the melodic gem “If the World Only Knew”). Emma’s autism and unique interests could use more explanation at the forefront (her love of drawing and articulating through color should be the basis of the prologue if the prologue is to remain integral) but Kopec remarkably resonates throughout.

3. Kristin Stokes offers multifaceted display of conflicted vulnerability

Kristin Stokes (Broadway’s “The Lightning Thief”) interprets Beverly’s messy existence with commendable layers of anxiety, regret, sorrow and hope. Her astute interplay with Mayes and Kopec never discounts Beverly’s complicated instincts, and she also establishes a terrifically natural marital rapport with Domenech. Equally notable within Stokes’ scenes is the encouragement and unexpected friendship Beverly receives from Alicia, Emma’s social worker portrayed with wonderful authority, care and compassion by Joy Lynn Jacobs.

4. Dan Domenech and Christian Kidd are enjoyably supportive

Dan Domenech’s endearing sincerity bolsters his charming portrayal of the dutiful Rick, who seems to be a candidate for Husband of the Year. In addition to acknowledging the difficulties of contemporary caregiving (Rick tries to balance a Zoom meeting while supervising Elaine), Domenech’s material includes the delightful “It’s Been a Day” spotlighting Rick’s exasperation of dealing with situations that spun out of control unbeknownst to Beverly. As “Indigo” evolves, Rick could benefit from a song – immediately following Beverly’s “All That it Took” confessional – expressing why he chooses to remain committed to his marriage and the whirlwind of change consuming his household. Christian Kidd, sunny and spirited, is a lively presence as Tyler, a helpful neighborhood teen who connects with Elaine and Emma, particularly keeping Elaine entertained with Scrabble and motivating Emma to become a “Silent Superhero.”

Credit: THE HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY Credit: THE HUMAN RACE THEATRE COMPANY

5. A journey ahead filled with great potential

“Indigo” courageously expands the possibilities of what diverse musical theatre storytelling can be and achieve. This world premiere is the first step on a developmental journey to greater, but Davis and Kerrigan’s thought-provoking creation clearly shares an artistic kinship with “Next to Normal” and “Kimberly Akimbo,” two equally impactful and intimate contemporary musicals about broken families coping with illness and transition. The future is bright for “Indigo” because it serves as a reminder of three essential pillars all families should strive to uphold: practice patience, embrace forgiveness and love unconditionally.

HOW TO GO

What: “Indigo”

Where: Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

When: Through June 25; 2 p.m. on June 18 and 25; 7 p.m. on June 14, 20 and 21; and 8 p.m. on June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.

Cost: $10-$43. Two sections of $20 seats are available at any time through the box office; Ten $10 rush seats are available 90 minutes before any performance; You can use code SUMMER25 at checkout for $25 tickets.

Running time: 95 minutes without intermission.

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.humanracetheatre.org

Special programming:

While We’re On The Subject: Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m. (post-show discussion).

Relaxed performance: Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

Parent’s Day Out: Sunday, June 25, 2 p.m. Separate activities for kids ages 5-12.