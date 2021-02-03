Augmented reality will transport music lovers to Italy in UD ArtsLIVE concert series

An upcoming concert series promises to transport music lovers back in time — and out of the country.
The University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE Performance Series is returning with Virtual Vanguard Concerts.
A total of three one-hour concerts will be held on Sunday afternoons during the spring semester. Each of the free performances will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with the musicians.
The first concert, Bewitched, will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 14 and features Les Delices with soprano Hannah DePriest. The program includes works by several 17th century French composers who took inspiration from the dramatic, classical tales of Circe and Medea, who pursued love and revenge through supernatural means, according to an ArtsLIVE release.
The second performance, Viaggio in Italia, on March 7 at 3 p.m., will use augmented reality (AR) technology to transport the Tesla Quartet on a journey through Italy.
The quartet uses new AR technology supported by Hoverlay. While the performance can be viewed on a computer in the traditional way, to enjoy the immersive experience, viewers will need to download the Hoverlay app on a phone or tablet and connect using the link provided on the ArtsLIVE website.
Viewers using the Hoverlay app will be able to virtually move and look around the site as Tesla performs.
Bach to Brazil, the final concert, will be held April 11 at 3 p.m. Bridget Kibbey, a classically trained harpist, will be joined by percussionist Samuel Torres from Bogotá, Colombia, and clarinetist Louis Arques, a native of France.
More information can be found on the ArtsLIVE website. No registration is required.