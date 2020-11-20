‘Best ramen in Ohio’ is served right here in the Miami Valley, national website says

Speakeasy Ramen’s Executive Chef Clayton Horrighs was trained in French and Italian cooking, but specializes in Japanese, Vietnamese and Korean cuisine. His mastery over many different cuisine styles and flavors is evident in the pan-Asian food coming out of the kitchen. He is an exciting chef who is as dedicated to traditional dishes as he is getting creative and mixing up styles and cuisine types.

In late 2019, Horrighs told this writer, “We are just going to keep changing and experimenting, so we hope to always have a new experience, even for people who eat here frequently. ... We are pushing boundaries that Springfield hasn’t seen before, and with great results. When we first opened, some people thought this concept wouldn’t work in Springfield, but people were excited about it. This opens the door for more exotic and experimental cuisine, and we love that.”

How to go

What: Speakeasy Ramen

Where: 365 Ludlow Ave, Springfield

Special orders: Since the restaurant makes everything in-house, it’s easy to control and create options for those with food allergies or special diets.

More information: (937) 324-3722 or www.facebook.com/speakeasyy