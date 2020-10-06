X

Bob Evans Restaurants would like to serve you a free slice of pie

By Mark Fisher

The folks at Bob Evans Restaurants seem to be pretty excited about the new mobile app they just unveiled — so excited, in fact, that they’re willing to give customers a free piece of pie just for downloading it.

The promotion is designed to show customers that the new app makes ordering from a Bob Evans restaurant “easy as pie” — especially during “this socially distant time,” according to a Bob Evans release.

The app is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The offer for a free slice of pie for app downloads is available to new users, for a limited time.

The app will allow diners to order directly for carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. They will be able to save orders to reorder quickly on subsequent occasions. Users also will receive exclusive and personalized deals and coupons, including the free slice of pie when each new user first downloads the Bob Evans app and creates an account.

Customers also can save their payment method in the app and use their personalized barcode for touchless payment when they dine inside a Bob Evans restaurant, the restaurant chain’s officials said.

Bob Evans Restaurants operates about 15 locations across the Miami Valley. Less than two weeks ago, the company re-opened the last remaining restaurant to remain shuttered after this spring’s coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns, at 5525 Wilmington Pike along a heavily traveled corridor near the Cornerstone of Centerville development.

Columbus-based Bob Evans Restaurants is a private company owned by Golden Gate Capital that owns and operates nearly 500 locations in 18 states.

