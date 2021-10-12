Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Miami Valley events that make it easy to make a difference

Cost: $1.49 per bagel. Order online at www.panerabread.com/en-us/menu/products/pink-ribbon-bagel.html.

More info: Website

A portion of the proceeds from these special ribbon-shaped bagel sales will benefit Susan G. Komen.

🎀Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton 5K

When: Saturday, Oct. 16

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

More info: Website | Facebook

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., attendees can participate in the non-competitive Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Dayton 5K. Those who wish to register for the event can do so online or in person at the event’s registration tent prior to the event’s start.

Attendees can either register a team or just as solo participants. Each attendee or team is encouraged to raise funds to participate in the event. Funds raised during the event will go toward innovative research and providing free information and support to help people reduce their breast cancer risk.

🎀Pink Ribbon Girls’ Karaoke for a Cause

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. 4th St., Dayton

More info: Facebook

Dayton Real Estate Crush will be hosting a karaoke event at Yellow Cab Tavern to raise funds for the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Pre-sale tickets to the event are $7 per person and admittance at the door is $10 per person. For those who would like to go above and beyond to donate to the Pink Ribbon Girls, sponsoring a song can be done by paying a desired amount of money for someone to select and perform the song. Payment then must be made in-person or electronically within 24 hours of the performance. Additional donations can be made via the Venmo handle @crush4acause.

🎀Pinktober

This year’s Kettering Medical Center Foundation Ribbon of Hope luncheon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still ways to support the cause.

Donate online to support the Kettering Health Network’s Women’s Wellness Fund. The fund makes it possible for medically under-served women in the community to receive breast imaging and other related women’s cancer care at no cost to them.

Tune in to FOX45 and ABC22 to see how your donations are making a difference during Kettering Medical Center’s Second Annual Pinktober Telethon on Oct. 14.

Donate online here.

Are you organizing a public event in support of breast cancer awareness? Please send us the details at contact@dayton.com.