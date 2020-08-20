Two Tiki cocktail recipes from Lily’s to make at home

INGREDIENTS

1 ounce coconut rum (Lily’s uses Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum)

Half ounce of vodka (Something local like Belle of Dayton Vodka is a great choice)

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

Half ounce simple syrup (1:1 ratio)

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with light ice, shake vigorously, and then strain into a tumbler full of ice. Garnish with just about anything you like. Lily’s uses a lime wheel and an umbrella and float the wheel to make a kind of island in the cocktail, and also adds an edible flower for extra color and whimsy.

Lily's Black Pearl cocktail, a funky, dark rum and Fernet cocktail for a really, really, really adventurous drinker. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Black Pearl

A funky, dark rum and Fernet cocktail for a really, really, really adventurous drinker.

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces Cruzan Black Strap Rum (Mendenhall notes this is a super well-priced dark rum with tons of molasses flavor)

Half ounce Orgeat (sugar cane syrup with bitter almonds; Lily’s uses Giffard Orgeat)

Quarter ounce of Fernet Branca (an Italian bitter Amaro)

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with light ice, shake vigorously, and then strain into a rocks glass with ice. Lily’s garnishes with a strawberry cut into a heart (just cut a triangle from the center around the stem, then slice into hearts) skewered on a skull pick as well as a good amount of fresh mint leaves. Give the mint a quick “clap” between your hands to bring out the aroma before garnishing.

Contact contributing writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.