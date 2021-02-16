Carroll High School to host carryout version of popular fish fry event

Bidding for baskets, raffles, soft pretzels, t-shirts and other items will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, with the online auction taking place each day of the event. The online auction and live entertainment can be viewed via live stream on the high school’s website.

Jameson’s Folly will be performing via live stream from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, and Irish dancers and other acts will be performing via live stream from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets for the 50/50 Pot of Gold Raffle can be purchased on the high school’s website.

The live drawing will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 8 p.m. via the website’s live stream.

While attending the event, guests are asked to wear face masks and to maintain a proper social distance from one another.

WANT TO GO?

Where: Carroll High School fish fry, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

When: Special dinners can be picked up on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 from 6-8 p.m.

More info: www.carrollhs.org/stpatsfest