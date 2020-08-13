Centerville restaurant to offer a Bacon Week menu for the ages

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp: Four bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with Horseradish and topped with House-Made Dijonnaise Sauce;

Bacon Bay Scallops: Fried Nantucket Island Bay Scallops tossed with Crumbled Bacon served in Boston Lettuce Leaves drizzled with House-Made Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli;

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus: Four Fried Fresh Asparagus Spears Wrapped in Bacon with House-Made Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce;

Bacon Salmon Pinwheels: Peach Preserve Glazed Grilled Salmon with Bacon, Cream Cheese and Green Onions

Entrees

Bacon Pasta Carbonara with Cod: Broiled Cod served over Bucatini Pasta tossed with Bacon, Egg Yolks and Pecorino Romano Cheese served with Salad;

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast: Spinach and Pepper Jack Cheese-stuffed Chicken Breast wrapped in Bacon topped with House-Made Barbecue Glaze served with House-Made Cheddar Bacon Grits and Salad;

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon: Two 4-ounce Bacon wrapped Filet Medallions topped with House-Made Gorgonzola Cheese Sauce served with House-Made Bacon-White Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Salad

Dessert

House-Made Bacon Bourbon Caramel Brownie

The MVRA created weekly themed promotions that are held each month at member restaurants that decide to participate, in part to counteract the loss of several festivals that had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So to some degree, the Aug. 15-22 Bacon Week is a COVID-necessary substitute for the wildly popular BaconFest that is usually held every year at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.