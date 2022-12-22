CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: Your guide to spiritual events across the Miami Valley

4 p.m. A Family Christmas Eve service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., Springfield; Candlelight service is at 8 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian is a downtown, mission-driven and inclusive congregation. Everyone is welcome.

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Luminaries at David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton. Bring your family and friends and enjoy over 4,600 luminaries, nearly 1,400 wreaths, the 120 foot-tall flagpole and the 30-foot by 60-foot flag.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at Hope Church, 5980 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. Join Hope Church as they host the beauty of a candlelight service on Christmas Eve. Pastor Jason Bunger will share about the Unbelievable Christmas.

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Service “Let the Light In” at City Hope, 946 E. Lower Springboro Road, Springboro. All are welcome.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Candlelight Service 2022 at The Journey Community Church, 40 S. 5th St., Miamisburg.

6 p.m. A Christmas Eve Service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Springfield. All are welcome.

7 p.m. First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, invites the community of Springfield to participate in a Christmas Eve Service held in its beautiful sanctuary. The service will be in the style of Lessons and Carols, with nine scripture readings, congregational carols, instrumental solos, vocal solos and ensembles. First Baptist is a diverse congregation that reflects the population of Springfield.

7 p.m. First Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and High, Springfield, celebrates Birth of our Savior with in-person and online worship, Interim Pastor Gil Santiago, Organist and Accompanist, Terry Donat, and Director of Music, Michael Koon. Christmas Eve Music, 7 p.m.; and Worship, 7:30 p.m.

7 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at Vineyard Church of Northridge, 4650 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield.

7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve Service at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.