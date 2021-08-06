Come on down! ‘Price is Right Live’ stage show headed to Dayton next year

Tickets range from $36 to $150 and can be purchased by visiting Dayton Live’s site. Those who change their mind about attending a performance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have the option to exchange their tickets for another event, receive a credit or gift certificate for your total order amount or receive a full refund as long as you contact Dayton Live no later than 24 hours prior to the performance in question.

Both ticket and non-ticket holders age 18 and older may register to be a contestant on the show. Registration begins up to three hours before the show starts and those registering are encouraged to show up early.

HOW TO GO

What: The Price is Right Live

Where: Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $36 to $150

More info: daytonlive.org/events/price-is-right-live