COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Tree lighting ceremonies to illuminate holiday spirit across Miami Valley

In the next few weeks, one of Dayton’s most beloved holiday traditions will be taking place throughout the Miami Valley — holiday tree lightings!
Across the Miami Valley, holiday trees large and small will be decorated with twinkle lights and ornaments while communities gather to ring in the official beginning of the holiday season.
Here’s a collection of holiday tree lighting ceremonies taking place around the Miami Valley from Troy to Lebanon.
🎄Dayton Holiday Festival’s Grande Illumination
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: Courthouse Square, Third and Main Streets., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (tree lighting at 7:55 p.m.)
When: Friday, Nov. 26. Tree lighting at 7:55 p.m. and Dayton Holiday Festival to take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More information: Website
Thousands of lights encompassing Dayton’s three-story-tall tree will be switched on at downtown Dayton’s Grande Illumination on Friday, Nov. 26. The Grande Illumination is a part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, which will take place in downtown Dayton from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the same day.
The tree lighting ceremony will be followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights, a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.
🎄Mayor Patterson’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
When: Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Website
This year, guests can join Kettering Mayor Don Patterson as he lights the city’s holiday tree at Lincoln Park Civic Commons. Other elements of the event, such as appearances by the Kettering City Choir, hot chocolate, cookies and horse-drawn carriage rides, will only add to the holiday ambiance.
The Santa Paws event also returns this year, which encourages guests to bring their pups to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting to take photos with special props and backgrounds.
Need another incentive to attend Kettering’s tree lighting? This will be the last year Mayor Patterson lights the holiday tree at Lincoln Park.
🎄Troy Tree Lighting
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: Prouty Plaza, 1 W. Main St., Troy
When: Friday, Nov. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Facebook
The city of Troy is inviting residents to downtown Troy’s Prouty Plaza on Friday, Nov. 26 to witness the lighting of Troy’s holiday tree and levee.
More details about the event will be announced at a later date.
🎄Lebanon Holiday Illumination
Credit: Apryl Pilolli
Where: Christmas Tree Park in downtown Lebanon, at the corner of Broadway and Main St.
When: Friday, Nov. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Website
This year, Mayor Amy Brewer will be lighting Lebanon’s holiday tree at 6 p.m. in Christmas Tree Park, followed by a visit with Santa Claus in Gazebo Park, located next to the Golden Lamb, until 8 p.m.
🎄Downtown Tipp City Community Tree Lighting
Where: Zion Lutheran Church, on the corner of N. 3rd St. and Main St., Tipp City
When: Friday, Dec. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Facebook
The Downtown Tipp City Partnership will host Tipp City’s annual tree lighting event. Performances by local musicians, delicious treats and visits with Santa Claus will also be present at the event. A timeline of events will be announced at a later date.
🎄Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Parade at The Greene
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: The Greene Town Square in Beavercreek
When: Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More info: Facebook
The Greene will host its own holiday tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 12. The 50-foot tree will be illuminated at approximately 6:30 p.m., though festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with live music from Anthony Mossberg, the Santa Arrival Parade and more prior to the tree lighting.
🎄Austin Landing’s Christmas Tree Lighting presented by Kettering Health
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Dr., Dayton
When: Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Website
This year, Austin Landing’s Christmas Tree Lighting will feature holiday activities such as a parade, including lit-up Jeeps from Dayton Jeepin’ Club, in addition to food trucks, a beer garden and kids’ activities. The night will end with a fireworks display.
🎄Centerville Tree Lighting
Credit: Ron Alvey
Where: Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville
When: Sunday, Nov. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More info: Facebook
After Centerville’s popular Hometown Holiday Walk, guests are encouraged to go to Benham’s Grove to see the lighting of the city’s holiday tree at 5 p.m. This year, representatives from Ohio Magazine will present Mayor Brooks Compton with an award due to Centerville being named one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns.
Along with the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy a performance of “The Nutcracker” from Miami Valley Dance Academy and festive holiday tunes from the Centerville Community Band and Centerville Jazz Band.
Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be available while the kids visit Santa Claus.
🎄Hometown Holiday Festival, Parade and Tree Lighting in Fairborn
Credit: Bill Reinke
Where: Central Ave., in front of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce building in Fairborn
When: Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: Website
After the popular Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade, the tree lighting ceremony will take place on Central Ave. in downtown Fairborn at a time yet to be announced. Santa Claus will be available for visits after the tree lighting. The Fairborn Civic Band will provide holiday music during the parade, festival and tree lighting ceremony.
🎄Miamisburg Tree Lighting Ceremony
Where: Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg
When: Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
More info: www.playmiamisburg.com
Mayor Michelle Collins will be lighting Miamisburg’s holiday tree at Riverfront Park. The tree lighting will take place after the city’s holiday parade, which begins at 4 p.m. and travels down Main Street. Guests to the tree lighting can also stop by the Elves Workshop, visit Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus or watch the Holiday Showcase at The Baum Opera House and Market Square.
🎄Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony
Credit: Peter Wine/ MediaMoments.com
Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton
When: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
More info: Website
The city of Vandalia will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Vandalia Recreation Center. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Vandalia Sports Complex at 6 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy refreshments, music and visits with Santa Claus.
The Holiday Market will also be up and running from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. inside of the Vandalia Recreation Center Gymnasium.
🎄Lighting Up Oakwood
Credit: Teesha McClam
Where: Shafor Park, located on Shafor Boulevard and Patterson Road in Oakwood
When: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
More info: Website
Beginning at 6 p.m., lit luminaries will line the boulevards on Far Hills Avenue, Shafor Boulevard and other prominent buildings in Oakwood. At 6:30 p.m., the illumination of the city’s holiday tree will take place at Shafor Park, along with live entertainment, refreshments, visits with Santa Claus and horse-drawn carriage rides.
