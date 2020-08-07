COVID-19 dooms AleFest, Dayton Beer Week activities

The virus also doomed Dayton Beer Week events and activities, as well as AleFest’s wintertime counterpart, AleFeast.

“To our AleFest, AleFeast, and Dayton Beer Week Friends: Given the current circumstances surrounding large gatherings, we have reached the difficult decision to postpone our events in 2020,” organizers told local beer enthusiasts via email. “Thank you for your previous support and participation, (and) we’ll let you know as plans develop for 2021.”