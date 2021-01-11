Dayton bakery believes mailing happiness can be a piece of cake

Customers can purchase ready-to-buy Cupcakes in a Jar in-store, but River has worked-out an efficient system to allow the jars to easily be mailed anywhere upon purchase for a small additional cost. To order online, visit www.twistcupcakerydayton.com.

“People received it really well,” River said. “I think it’s an awesome gift to give to someone, especially (when) you don’t know what to get them. People have been ordering for birthdays, and we’ve had people order them for sympathy gifts.”

Though recommended to be eaten within two days of delivery, the jars can be refrigerated up to seven days and can also be frozen for months, tasting just as delicious after thawing, according to River.

The cakes are available in Twist-favorite flavors including birthday cake, sweet potato caramel, Snickers, German Chocolate, peanut butter Oreo, red velvet, white chocolate peanut butter and strawberry Oreo Crunch. All jars cost $9.

River cuts no corners on presentation, even though the product is transportable.

“The taste has to be there, but the presentation is just as important as taste,” River said. “I am very very big on that, whether it be our cakes, our cupcakes or Cupcakes in a Jar — I want them to all look beautiful.”

Like most businesses during the pandemic, especially those that are locally owned, staying open has been a constant struggle.

“We had our curbside cupcake orders and stuff like that before we open fully back up, and people have just been awesome,” River said. “I can’t say thank you enough … When you go from having a hundred or so weddings a year, to two, that was a killer. So (the bakery) definitely has not been as profitable as we would like it to be, but right now, being able to say that we’re open for business is enough.”