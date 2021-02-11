‘Dayton donut tour’ for charity kicks off Friday

The “Dayton Donut Festival on Tour” kicks off Friday, Feb. 12, to raise money for Miami Valley Meals, a local organization combating hunger in Dayton.

Donut lovers can purchase a ticket booklet for $25 with coupons for three donuts from each of 10 bakeries across the Miami Valley. Booklet holders have more than a week to complete the self-guided tour which ends Sunday, Feb. 21.