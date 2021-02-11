‘Dayton donut tour’ for charity kicks off Friday

There’s never been a sweeter win-win situation — taste-testing doughnuts to help the community.
The “Dayton Donut Festival on Tour” kicks off Friday, Feb. 12, to raise money for Miami Valley Meals, a local organization combating hunger in Dayton.
Donut lovers can purchase a ticket booklet for $25 with coupons for three donuts from each of 10 bakeries across the Miami Valley. Booklet holders have more than a week to complete the self-guided tour which ends Sunday, Feb. 21.
Dayton Donut Festival on Tour is the brainchild of Jeff Jackson and Lisa Grigsby, co-founders of Planned2Give, a local support organization for non-profits in the Miami Valley.
“You walk into these shops and you’re hit with the smell, you start to salivate,” Jackson said. “Each doughnut shop is unique and has its own specialty.”
The participating donut shops are:
Ashley’s Pastry Shop
Bear Creek Donuts
Bill’s Donut Shop
Donut Haus
Donut Palace
Duck Donuts
Evans Bakery
Jim’s Donut Shop
Neighborhood Nest (gluten free and keto)
Stan the Donut Man
The event is designed to help local businesses and a local charity. Miami Valley Meals produces more than 4,500 meals each week from recovered Foodbank food for distribution through organizations that feed the hungry, according to its website.
Ticket booklets can be purchased online and picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at The Donut Haus Bakery, 305 W. Central Ave. in Springboro, or Saturday at Duck Donuts, 1200 Brown St. in Dayton from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.