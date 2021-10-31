Dayton Halloween events open to children and adults today

Several Halloween events are open to goblins and ghosts today.
Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow
When: Today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Little Mound Park, 9490 Still Meadow Lane, Dayton
The fifth annual Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow will take place at Little Mound Park.
Fall Harvest: A Trick-or-Treat Alternative
When: Today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 444 North Bend Blvd., Dayton
More info: www.daytonohio.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/792
The city of Dayton will host its annual trick-or-treat alternative on Halloween. Guests will cruise along a haunted Halloween lane while collecting treats for children 12 years of age and younger. Vehicles can join the trick-or-treat line from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival
When: Today from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Dayton
Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”
