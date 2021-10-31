dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton Halloween events open to children and adults today

Characters of all types poured into downtown Springfield Friday evening for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Fountain Avenue was blocked off so thousands of children and their parents could go business to business for candy and other goodies. Several groups and politicians running for office also set up booths along the sidewalk to hand out candy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Characters of all types poured into downtown Springfield Friday evening for the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Fountain Avenue was blocked off so thousands of children and their parents could go business to business for candy and other goodies. Several groups and politicians running for office also set up booths along the sidewalk to hand out candy. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

What to Do
By Ashley Moor
1 hour ago

Several Halloween events are open to goblins and ghosts today.

ExploreBEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists

Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow

When: Today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Little Mound Park, 9490 Still Meadow Lane, Dayton

The fifth annual Light Up the Mound Pumpkin Glow will take place at Little Mound Park.

Fall Harvest: A Trick-or-Treat Alternative

When: Today from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 444 North Bend Blvd., Dayton

More info: www.daytonohio.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/792

The city of Dayton will host its annual trick-or-treat alternative on Halloween. Guests will cruise along a haunted Halloween lane while collecting treats for children 12 years of age and younger. Vehicles can join the trick-or-treat line from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ExploreHauntfest on Fifth: Massive Halloween street party in Oregon District this weekend

Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival

This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dia De Muertos festivities will take place across downtown Dayton. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions, “with some unique Gem City twists.”
Caption
This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dia De Muertos festivities will take place across downtown Dayton. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions, “with some unique Gem City twists.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Today from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dayton

Dayton will hold its annual Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Parade and Festival throughout downtown. The celebration will include many Mexican traditions “with some unique Gem City twists.”

In Other News
1
A cappella group Straight No Chaser to perform in Dayton this December
2
Weekend skele-fun: Halloween events across the Miami Valley
3
Too spooked for Halloween? Check out these Miami Valley events this...
4
2 new restaurants opened in October and more coming soon
5
Comedienne Leanne Morgan brings ‘Big Panty Tour’ to Dayton this spring

About the Author

ajc.com

Ashley Moor

Ashley Moor is a Dayton native and graduate of Kent State University. She is a multimedia journalist for Dayton.com, and strives to provide impactful stories about the community and its people.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top