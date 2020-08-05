Dayton Mall unveils another free drive-in concert — and this time, it’s The Fries

When attendees arrive, their cars will be directed to a spot safely spaced from other vehicles, and they can tune their radio to a designated station for audio streaming. For health and safety reasons, teams will help ensure community members stay inside, or within arms-length of, their cars, mall officials said.

Food and beverages will be available from a variety of food trucks, including Southern Sisters, Wink’s Treats, Cate’s Steakhouse and Kona Ice, mall officials said. Restrooms and hand-washing stations will be available at the event site.

The Fries band traces its roots to 1989 and has been entertaining throughout West Central Ohio and beyond for more than three decades, featuring what the band describes as a “unique and engaging treatment of popular and obscure cover songs from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s. They blend their complex vocal harmonies driven by acoustic guitars with keyboards, bass, and drums to re-create very distinctive musical arrangements of bands like Crosby Stills Nash & Young, America, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, and more.”

For more information about the event, go to the mall’s web site at daytonmall.com.