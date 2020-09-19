Dayton restaurants to serve special menus for first Oktoberfest Week starting this weekend

The Miami Valley Restaurant Association and Dayton Art Institute are teaming up to give the people what they want — Oktoberfest.
From Sept. 20-27, several Miami Valley restaurants will be serving German-inspired meals and beer specials to honor the Oktoberfest season. The Dayton Art Institute will be hosting a virtual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest is one of the biggest celebrations of fall and serves as the museum’s main fundraiser for the year. To help raise funds for the museum, $2 from every meal purchased as a part of Oktoberfest Week will be donated to the Dayton Art Institute.
The following restaurants will be participating in Oktoberfest Week:
- Amber Rose Restaurant and Catering
- Buckhorn Tavern
- Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill
- Butter Cafe
- The Caroline
- Carrillon Brewing Company
- Chappys Social House
- Coco’s Bistro
- The Florentine Restaurant
- Mr. Boro’s Tavern
- Rip Rap Roadhouse
- Salar Restaurant and Lounge
- Watermark Restaurant
Some of the German-inspired menu items include Octoberfest Pancakes with a Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk Stout Syrup from Butter Cafe and bratwurst, German potato salad and other cultural fixtures from participating restaurants.
To discover what your favorite participating restaurant will be serving during Oktoberfest Week, or just to learn more about the event, visit dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.