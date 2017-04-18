Dayton’s craft beer: A guide to 20 breweries in the area

There are a lot of choices when it comes to finding craft beer in the Greater Dayton area these days.
To help you decide where to sip your next brew, we have assembled a list of local breweries to help you determine your next destination.
New local breweries are opening all the time, so check back often to see updates to this list. Scroll through or use this alphabetical list to jump quickly to a brewery listing.
Click on a link to jump to that brewery.
Alematic Artisan Ales, Huber Heights
Bock Family Brewing, Dayton
Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, Dayton
Carillon Brewing Company, Dayton
Crooked Handle Brewing Co., Springboro
The Dayton Beer Company, Dayton
Devil Wing Brewing, Xenia
Eudora Brewing Company, Kettering
Fifth Street Brewpub, Dayton
The Hairless Hare Brewery, Vandalia
Heavier Than Air Brewing Co., Centerville
Lock 27 Brewing, Dayton, Centerville
Loose Ends Brewing, Centerville
Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina, Miamisburg
Southern Ohio Brewing, Beavercreek
Star City Brewing Company, Miamisburg
Toxic Brewing Company, Dayton
Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant, Beavercreek
Warped Wing Brewing Company, Dayton, Springboro
Yellow Springs Brewery, Yellow Springs
Alematic Artisan Ales
Alematic Artisan Ales offers a wide selection of their own beers as well as wines, ciders, seltzers, sodas and more. While they do not have a kitchen, the brewery has an exclusive agreement with Classic Pizza and you can have their menu delivered right to your table without delivery fees. Indoor seating only.
Address: 6182 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights
Phone: 937-813-8901
Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Bock Family Brewing
Their beers are crafted in small batches with a commitment to quality and sustainability. The interior of the brewery resembles a German-style bier hall, with a Nordic lounge and a Celtic room. A rotation of food trucks are available on site for dining.
The brewery hosts trivia every Thursday and offers live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Address: Washington Village Drive, Dayton
Phone: 937-813-2000
Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Thurs 5 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Branch & Bone Artisan Ales features a wide variety of beer in their taproom at all times. Their beer will often feature local ingredients including ones foraged from local flora. A large focus and their passion is funky, alternative fermentation. Sour beer, saison, and mixed fermentation styles as well as spontaneous fermentation are a staple among the ever rotating offerings from Branch & Bone Artisan Ales. While they do not serve food, they do sell Hen of the Woods brand chips for snacking. Patio space is pet friendly.
Address: 905 Wayne Ave. Dayton
Phone: 937-723-7608
Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Carillon Brewing Company
Carillon Brewing Co. offers visitors a glimpse into 1850s-era Dayton through the authentically prepared food and drink of the times. It is the nation’s only production brewery in a museum, and the only U.S. brewery replicating the historic brewing process. Admission and parking at Carillon Historical Park are free.
Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Phone: 937-910-0722
Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed-Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
The brewery offers 14 draft taps, wine, cider, premium spirits and signature cocktails. Food offerings from the kitchen include everything from appetizers, salads, wings, burgers, sandwiches and more. Live music on select nights.
Address: 760 N. Main St., Springboro
Phone: 937-790-3450
Hours: Mon Closed, Tue 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Wed 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Thurs 4-10 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Fri 1-11 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Sat 1-11 p.m. (Kitchen Closes at 9 p.m.), Sun 1-8 p.m.
The Dayton Beer Company
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Dayton Beer Company is an European style beer hall and brewery located in the heart of downtown Dayton, just steps away from Fifth Third Field. Their main bar features 36 Ohio craft taps. Another bar is located outdoors on the patio. Besides beers, the brewery offers wine by the bottle and Coca-Cola products. The Dayton Beer Company now offers three event spaces, the largest of which seats up to 150 people.
Address: 41 Madison Street, Dayton
Phone: 937-228-2337
Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun Closed
Devil Wind Brewing
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Devil Wind Brewing says their purpose is to “brew the most outstanding local beer for Dayton-area consumers and visitors to the greater Miami Valley area.” The company stands out by focusing on beer styles that are not being widely produced in the Dayton area. These will consist of European ales and lagers, specifically German lagers, as well as innovative and newer American styles of beers. The brewery hosts a shuffleboard league, food trucks, live music and weekly events.
Address: 130 South Detroit Street, Xenia
Phone: 937-919-6417
Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Fri 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m..
Eudora Brewing Company
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The taproom features 18 taps pouring award-winning, house-brewed ales and lagers as well as soft drinks, house-crafted Ken’s root beer and cold brew coffee. They also have a selection of wine, hard cider, canned cocktails, and our house-made “Gigglewater” (vodka soda w/ fruit puree).
The kitchen serves elevated brewpub fare with locally-sourced ingredients six days a week. There is a seasonal menu and weekly specials.
Address: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs: 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Fifth Street Brewpub
As a co-op, they take giving back to the community seriously, often hosting charity events and helping with donations. Their historic building has been a neighborhood place serving food and drinks since 1856. The Brewpub is located in the St. Anne’s Hill neighborhood, one mile east of downtown Dayton and just a stroll away from the Oregon District.
The menu at Fifth Street Brewpub features weekly specials, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, soups and more.
Address: 1600 E. Fifth Street, Dayton
Phone: 937-443-0919
Hours: Mon Closed, Tue & Wed 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Thurs 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 11am-4 p.m.
The Hairless Hare Brewery
Credit: Jim Witmer
Credit: Jim Witmer
The Hairless Hare Brewery offers a wide selection of craft beer brewed on site, handcrafted pizza, smoked wings, scratch made soups and more. The Hairless Hare is also a meadery, offering meads and ciders made on site. A large outdoor patio accommodates those looking for outdoor seating options.
Address: 738 W. National Rd. Vandalia, OH 45377
Phone: 937-387-6476
Hours: Mon-Tues Closed, Wed-Thurs 4 p.m.–10 p.m., Fri-Sat 2 p.m.-10 p.m., (Kitchen closes @ 9 p.m.), Mon Closed
Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.
Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. was founded on an affinity for experimental, top-secret testing, and brewing beer. The Dayton area has a long heritage of aviation, invention and perseverance, and that spirit can be found in this inclusive community environment. The tap menu features aviation-themed craft brew.
Address: 497 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, OH 45459
Phone: 937-979-4449
Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Lock 27 Brewing
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant in Centerville is focused on providing customers with good meals, expanding the cocktail menu, and offering rotating specials in addition to a lineup of Lock 27′s brews.
Lock 27 Brewing Taproom in Dayton provides a strong brewery experience. The signature beers that guests have come to know and love will be served, along with a rotating list of specialty, limited-release brews for adventurous beer enthusiasts.
Lock 27 Brewing Restaurant
Address: 1035 South Main Street, Centerville
Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-9 p.m., Thurs-Sat 11am-10 p.m., Sun 11am-9 p.m.
Lock 27 Brewing Taproom: Dayton Dragons Plaza
Address: 329 E. First St., Dayton
Hours: Mon 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Tues & Wed 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Thurs 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 12 p.m.-12am, Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Phone: 937-433-2739
Loose Ends Brewing
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
A mix of craft beer and artisan food, Loose Ends Brewing strives to bring the community together with the perfect brewery experience. In addition to their beers, Loose Ends offers a wide selection of wine and spirits and house-made cocktails.
Address: 890 S. Main Street Centerville
Phone: 937-723-6328
Hours: Mon-Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 11am-10:30 p.m., Sun 11am-9 p.m.
Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina
Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com
Credit: Lauren Rinehart for Dayton.com
Lucky Star Brewery brings a bit of authentic Mexican flavored dishes to the area. Their craft beer, brewed with repurposed equipment, makes them one of a kind in the area. Taco Tuesday specials. Open Mic Night every Wednesday. Patio dining available.
Address: 219 South 2nd Street, Miamisburg
Phone: 937-866-2739
Hours: Mon Closed, Tues-Thurs 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 3:30 p.m.-12am, Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Southern Ohio Brewing
Credit: Mark Fisher
Credit: Mark Fisher
Family owned and operated, Southern Ohio Brewing has 12-14 rotating taps featuring a wide range of craft beer styles from their on-site brewhouse. Wine and their own house made hard seltzer are also available. Southern Ohio Brewing is located along the Miami Valley Trails bike trail and offers a great outdoor space including a covered beer garden and large lawn with Adirondack chairs. The brewery has a rotating food truck schedule or you are welcome to carry in your own food.
Address: 818 Factory Road, Beavercreek
Hours: Mon & Tues Closed, Wed & Thurs 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Star City Brewing Company
Credit: Mark Fisher
Credit: Mark Fisher
Star City Brewing Company is housed in the historic 19th-century building formally known as the Peerless Mill Inn. They have a wide variety of beer styles on tap and also have several house-made “Peerless Mill Winery” wines. Star City Brewing Company hosts Live Trivia on Tuesdays. The venue hosts a rotation of food trucks
Star City has three rooms available for private events. Each room holds a different number of people and each has a different look and feel.
Address: 319 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg
Phone: 937-701-7827
Hours: Mon-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Sat 1 p.m.-11 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
Toxic Brewing Company
Credit: Jim Witmer
Credit: Jim Witmer
Toxic Brewing Company is a microbrewery and bar serving their own and guest beers, on tap and in our bottle/can cooler, as well as spirits and cocktails in the heart of Dayton’s Historic Oregon District. In addition to beer, they serve craft cocktails, wine, and spirits. The outdoor patio comes with a wonderful view of the Oregon District. Food trucks on occasion.
Address: 431 E. Fifth St, Dayton
Phone: 937-985-3618
Hours: Mon-Thur 2 p.m.-1 a.m., Fri 2 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sat 12 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Sun 12 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant
Credit: The Wandering Griffin
Credit: The Wandering Griffin
The Wandering Griffin is a local fixture offering exceptional house-brewed craft beers and pub fare in an expansive space with a huge outdoor patio. Located across from Wright State University, the venue is great for events and has a huge parking lot. Trivia Night on Mondays. All-Day brunch on Sundays.
Address: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek
Phone: 937-369-0058
Hours: Mon 4 p.m.-9 p.m., Tues-Thur 11am-9 p.m., Fri & Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Warped Wing Brewing Company
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Warped Wing Brewing Co. is inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. The full-scale production brewery distributes beers to local restaurants, bars, grocery and retailers in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets. Along with their core brews, the company also focuses on creating unique seasonal and specialty beers. Warped Wing now has three taprooms in the greater Dayton area.
Dayton Brewery & Taproom
Address: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton
Hours: Mon Closed, Tue-Thurs 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Fri 3 p.m.-12 a.m., Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Springboro Barrel Room & Smokery
Address: 25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
Hours: Mon-Thurs 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri & Sat 11 a.m.-12 a.m., Sun 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Yellow Springs Brewery
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Taproom experience at Yellow Springs Brewery is not your typical bar scene. Their patrons savor the full-flavored craft beers in an eclectic and art-filled space without the distraction of blaring televisions.
The Barrel House Room is a mixed fermentation production facility which offers a place to enjoy new blends of sour beers made with unique and often local ingredients, along with their popular brands and barrel-aged beers.
Taproom
Address: 305 N. Walnut Street, Yellow Springs
Hours: Mon-Thurs 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Fri 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Sat 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Sun 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Phone: 937-767-0222
Barrel Room
Address: 1475 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs
Hours: Mon-Thurs Closed, Fri & Sat 1 p.m.-9 p.m., Sun 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Phone: 937-319-6024