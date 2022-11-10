14 Dayton-area restaurants, caterers offering carryout Thanksgiving meals

Amber Rose, located at 1400 Valley St. in Dayton, is offering a prix fixe menu or a la carte menu for Thanksgiving. The prix fixe menu includes enough food to feed four to six people for $165. This includes roasted and slice turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, seven-layer salad, corn soufflé, green bean casserole, cranberry orange relish, rolls and pumpkin pie. Additional entrees, sides and desserts are available a la carte.

Customers must place orders by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Orders must be picked up before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Reheating instructions will be included.

For more information, visit www.theamberrose.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Guests can also call 937-228-2511.

2. Bernstein’s Fine Catering 🍽🦃

Bernstein’s Fine Catering, located at 3100 Woodman Drive in Kettering, is taking orders for Thanksgiving. Guests can choose a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu that feeds four to six people for $175. This includes kale and radicchio salad, sliced turkey breast, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, corn pudding, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry and orange relish, six rolls with a sea salt butter compound and pumpkin pie. Guests can also order starters, entrees, side dishes and desserts.

Orders are due Wednesday, Nov. 16. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information, visit www.bernsteinscatering.com or visit the caterer’s Facebook page. Guests can also call 937-898-2761.

3. Bob Evans 🍽🦃

In multiple locations across the Miami Valley, Bob Evans is offering Farmhouse Feasts, which are complete holiday meals to-go feeding up to 10 people starting at $69.99. The feasts feature slow roasted turkey and farm fresh sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with ham, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, fresh baked rolls and pumpkin pie. Customers can also choose different entrees.

Guests have the option to get their Farmhouse Feasts via carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery is available for orders placed online through Tuesday, Nov. 22.

For more information or to order a Farmhouse Feast, visit www.bobevans.com or call your nearest restaurant location.

4. Brock Masterson’s Catering 🍽🦃

Brock Masterson’s Catering is offering a Thanksgiving meal for four for $109. The meal includes oven roasted turkey, giblet gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, praline sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, seasoned green beans, cranberry relish and artisan bread. Customers can also add on additional items.

Customers should call 937-298-1234 or call/text 937-701-8926 to place orders. The deadline to place orders is noon Friday, Nov. 18. Pickup is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 446 Patterson Road in Dayton.

For more information, visit www.brockmastersonsdayton.com or the caterer’s Facebook page.

5. Company 7 BBQ 🍽🦃

Company 7 BBQ, located at 1001 S. Main Street in Englewood, is offering a Thanksgiving Holiday Feast for guests to pre-order. Guests can choose entrees like bone-in spiral sliced half ham or boneless whole turkey breast, along with traditional holiday sides and desserts like sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, fried apples, cornbread, peanut butter pie and much more.

Holiday orders must be made by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Orders must be picked up before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information, visit www.company7bbq.com or call the restaurant at 937-836-2777.

6. Cracker Barrel 🍽🦃

This restaurant with multiple locations across the Miami Valley is offering a Heat n’ Serve Feast that comes with everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner. The feast includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. The feast serves eight to 10 people for $149.99. A smaller family dinner is available serving four to six people for $99.99.

Pickup for the Thanksgiving meals are available Saturday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 26.

For more information or to order a Thanksgiving meal, visit www.crackerbarrel.com or call your nearest restaurant location.

7. Current Cuisine 🍽🦃

Current Cuisine, located at 237 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs, is offering a complete holiday dinner as well as entrees, side dishes and desserts for pickup. For $69.99, guests can choose from sliced herb roasted turkey with gravy, acorn squash with wild rice or smoked ham with honey mustard. Sides included with the meal are sage dressing with celery and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, Steve’s famous cranberry compote, rolls and a pumpkin roll with maple cream cheese frosting. The meal serves up to four people.

The deadline to order is Thursday, Nov. 17. Pickup is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information, visit www.currentcuisine.com or visit the deli’s Facebook page. Ordering must be done by calling 937-767-8291 or emailing info@currentcuisine.com.

8. Dorothy Lane Market 🍽🦃

Dorothy Lane Market, located in Oakwood, Washington Township and Springboro, is giving customers a fuss-free holiday by offering a fully-cooked holiday dinner. Dinners include a non-GMO, free-range turkey or a whole or sliced turkey breast with sides like old-fashioned cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, green beans amandine, sweet potato casserole, cranberry-raspberry gelatin salad or cranberry-orange-walnut relish.

The last day to order is Friday, Nov. 18 before 11:59 p.m.

For more information or to place orders, visit www.reservations.dorothylane.com/home.

9. El Meson 🍽🦃

The restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving Carryout is back with El Meson’s tequila marinated Thanksgiving turkey, paella valenciana or garbanzos con espinacas (vegetarian). Prices range from $25 to $30 for single servings and $89 to $96 for family servings.

Online ordering closes Monday, Nov. 21 at midnight. Curbside pickup is available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at 903 E. Dixie Drive in Dayton.

For more information, visit www.elmeson.net/thanksgiving-curbside-carryout/ or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Customers can also call 937-859-8229.

Credit: Yvonne Zusel Credit: Yvonne Zusel

10. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 🍽🦃

Located at 3500 Rigby Road in Miamisburg, Firebirds is allowing guest to pre-order a Thanksgiving Feast. Guest have the choice of roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed ham or a combination of both. Each feast serves six and includes sides and dessert for $159.95.

Guests must pre-order by Saturday, Nov. 19. Pickup is available Tuesday, Nov. 22 or Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information, visit www.firebirdsrestaurants.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

11. Hickory River Smokehouse 🍽🦃

Hickory River Smokehouse, located at 135 S. Garber Drive in Tipp City, is offering customers a smoked whole turkey or smoked half ham Thanksgiving dinner. Guests can choose to get the entree only for $74.99 or the entrees and sides for $99.99. Side items include mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans and rolls.

Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 18. Pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information, visit www.hickoryriver.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Guests can call 937-669-2271 to place orders.

12. Little Fish Brewing Company 🍽🦃

This brewery, located at 116 Webster St. in Dayton, is offering an array of holiday side dishes for customers to preorder.

Sides available include mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed cauliflower, beet and goat cheese salad, cranberry sauce, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, roasted brussel sprouts with sour beer gastrique, bourbon roasted sweet potatoes with pecans, braised kale and brioche rolls.

Customers must have orders in by noon on Sunday, Nov. 20.

For more information, visit www.littlefishbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Guests can also call the Dayton location at 937-949-3055.

13. Mills Park Hotel 🍽🦃

The award-winning hotel in downtown Yellow Springs is offering a heat and serve Thanksgiving dinner for $80. The meal serves four and includes roasted turkey or honey baked ham, stuffing and gravy, cranberry sauce, cornbread, mac and cheese, green beans and pecan or pumpkin pie.

Dinners must be picked up at the hotel, located at 321 Xenia Ave., on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

For more information or place an order, visit www.millsparkhotel.com or call 937-319-0400.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

14. Rich Taste Catering 🍽🦃

Rich Taste Catering is serving a dine-in and pick-up Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Dayton Woman’s Club, 225 N. Ludlow St. in Dayton.

The buffet includes roasted turkey and ham, oven roasted chicken, southern style green beans, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet corn, sweet potato soufflé, baked macaroni and cheese and dinner rolls with butter. Beverages and desserts are included.

The buffet is $24.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids. Carryout is $15.

RSVPs are due by Thursday, Nov. 17 via email at info@richtastecatering.com or by phone at 937-524-5103.

Other restaurants serving in-person Thanksgiving meals include Bob Evans, Carvers Steak & Chops, Cracker Barrel and The Florentine. Reservations are required at some of the restaurants listed.