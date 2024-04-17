Agave & Rye in Hamilton progresses toward completion

Agave & Rye is a modern tequila and bourbon hall founded in Covington, Kentucky, in February 2018. The unique menu and dining experience will open across the street from the Rossville Flats.

“The reason we were excited about Agave & Rye from the beginning is that it’s something we don’t currently have, and it also brings in a clientele that we have limited options for,” said Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates. “It’s great for the locals, but it also continues Hamilton as a destination point for people to drive 15 to 30 minutes to get here, because people will do that for Agave and Rye.”

The lane in front of the construction had to be blocked for recent construction-related work.

This new Agave & Rye location, 339 Main St., is expected to provide the same menu the restaurant is known for, from gourmet tacos with diverse ingredients to dozens of varieties of tequila and bourbon, as well as specialty cocktails and a series of select wines and beer.

This past November, Chief Operating Officer of Epic Brands | Agave & Rye Chris Britt told the Journal-News they want to be involved in the community and “want to help drive that success” Hamilton has seen over the past dozen-plus years. The restaurant chain initially announced plans in 2021 for the new location, but had been delayed due to issues beyond their control, Britt told the Journal-News. They’ve always, however, been committed to the city, he said.

“We’ve looked around in Hamilton and fell in love with the community,” said Britt late last year. “The people are awesome, the city is phenomenal. It’s an underrated small business community and it’s just at the tip of the iceberg with the success and growth it’s going to see.”

Agave & Rye has aggressively expanded in southwest Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Alabama. The restaurant was featured in Restaurant Hospitality Magazine and named as one of 20 full-service restaurants worth watching by FSR Magazine. It was voted No. 8 in the 2023 Restaurant Business Future 50.