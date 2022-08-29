Austin Landing’s inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest a huge hit

The judges, which included this writer, gave Best Taco to JA’s & Sweet-umms for their excellent Basa Fish Taco called “The Catch” which was ultimately worth reeling in with wonderful light crunchy breading housing thick tender flavorful moist fish inside.

Combined Shape Caption The judges of the inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest awarded Best Taco to JA's & Sweet-umms for their Basa Fish Taco called "The Catch." Credit: Alexis Larsen

The People’s Choice Award for Best Taco went to Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering. Throughout the event Smokin’ Inferno offered Hawaiian street tacos featuring smoked pork and homemade pineapple slaw topped with sweet habanero sauce as well as brisket street tacos consisting of chopped smoked brisket topped with homemade slaw and homemade chipotle sauce.

Combined Shape Caption JA's & Sweet-umms was also awarded Best Dessert for their "Best Damn Tres Leche" at the inaugural Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing. Credit: Alexis Larsen

What The Taco won Most Creative Taco from the judges for their Korean Beef Taco. JA’s & Sweet-umms won their second award of the night in the form of Best Dessert for their “Best Damn Tres Leche” which was some really fantastic tres leche.

Combined Shape Caption What The Taco won Most Creative Taco from the judges for their Korean Beef Taco from Taco & Nacho Fest at Austin Landing. Credit: Alexis Larsen

Food vendors included Chuy’s, El Meson, Condado Tacos, Rolling Indulgence, Mickey’s Salsa Mexican Food, Lil Tiki Weenies LLC, Totally Awesome Kettle Corn, Kona Ice, Sophia & Mak’s Caribbean Cuisine and Batter Up Funnel Cakes.

Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, estimates the crowd for the day at over 10,000.

“Taco and Nacho Fest was a huge success,” said Zahora. “Many vendors had to call their restaurants to bring more food as they sold out throughout the event. Some as many as three trips.”

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.