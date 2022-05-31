Dayton Ale Trail beckons this summer

Participants complete the trail by visiting each brewery on the list, ordering and paying for a beer and collecting a stamp.

The goal of the passport is to show a collective support for the region’s many local breweries and to offer participants a fun summer activity.

After hitting number 30, visit the last spot on the list —The Yellow Cab Tavern — and pick up a Dayton Ale Trail 16 oz. stainless steel pint glass.

The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests planning a few mini-brewcations in 2022 by visiting some of the craft breweries on the Dayton Ale Trail that are geographically close to one another and booking a stay in a nearby hotel to cap off your beer tasting explorations.

To make the planning easy, they’ve outlined four “regions” with breweries within a 5-mile radius of one another. The four “brewery clusters” they’ve outlined are Downtown Dayton, Kettering, Centerville/Miamisburg and Vandalia/Huber Heights.

Here’s what the Dayton Convention and Visitor Bureau had to say about each area and the beer businesses in them:

Downtown Dayton Breweries

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales: This charming brewery located in the Historic South Park neighborhood of Dayton truly shows their love of the craft through aesthetics and their strive for perfection in every brew they make.

Toxic Brew Company: Located in the Historic Oregon District, Toxic Brew Company is the perfect place to meet with friends for some tasty house-brewed Bavarian, Belgian & American-style beers in a great environment! Its location in downtown Dayton makes it the perfect spot to grab a drink after a long workday.

Caption One of Toxic Brew Company's signature beers is ISO Heaven, an American Style IPA. FILE Caption One of Toxic Brew Company's signature beers is ISO Heaven, an American Style IPA. FILE

Lock 27 Brewing: Located in the heart of Dayton next to the Day Air Ballpark, Lock 27 brewery is the perfect spot to meet up with friends before a Dayton Dragons game for a cold beer and tasty grub.

Warped Wing Brewery: Located in a historic industrial building in downtown Dayton, Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a fun place to visit. Their craft brewery is inspired by Dayton’s rich history of aviation innovation and various inventions, and it shows through their many locally inspired beer flavors/options.

Dayton Beer Company: Just down the street from Day Air Ballpark, this hops-immersed, live music showing, laugh and smile creating, and beer flowing brewery is the perfect spot to meet up with friends you haven’t seen in a while — and then head to a ball game.

Fifth Street Brewpub: Located in the beautiful St. Anne’s Hill District, Fifth Street Brew Pub is truly a unique brewery — it’s Ohio’s first cooperative brewpub in Dayton. Hang out on the patio for trivia or head inside for a bite to eat and bring your well-behaved and leashed furry friends on Wednesdays for Yappy Hours.

Caption The new Fifth Street Brewpub Co-op at 1600 E. Fifth St. FILE Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart Caption The new Fifth Street Brewpub Co-op at 1600 E. Fifth St. FILE Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

Carillon Brewing Company: After spending the day exploring Carillon Historical Park, sit back and relax with delicious food and a cold beer at Carillon Brewing Co., an 1850s style brewery and the nation’s only brewery in a museum.

Kettering Area Breweries

Eudora Brewing Company: Located just outside downtown in the city of Kettering, Eudora Brewing Company is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen offering an extensive menu. Eudora offers an 8,000 square-foot taproom and a 4,000 square-foot patio, so it is the perfect place to visit with friends on a warm summer night, and you can bring your four-legged furry friend on the patio.

Caption Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities: Located in Kettering, the brewery and taproom serve aggressively experimental brews in various styles from the esteemed brewer, Charles Navillus. The brewery is dog and child-friendly, but they ask you to keep both on a leash.

Miamisburg/Centerville Area Breweries

Heavier Than Air Brewing Company: Heavier Than Air Brewing Company indeed is a “Dayton” brewery with its aviation-themed craft beer and taproom. Located in Miamisburg, they serve bold beers and light fare.

Lucky Star Brewery: Lucky Star Brewery in Miamisburg offers a great place to visit when looking for beer, tasty Mexican fare, and an outdoor patio.

Star City Brewing Company: Nestled inside the 19th-century Peerless Mill Inn in Miamisburg, Star City Brewing Company offers a wide variety of beer styles on tap and several house-made Peerless Mill Wines. Don’t forget to try their Peerless Mill Winery’s Watermelon wine.

Lock 27 Brewing-Centerville: Another Lock 27 Brewing, but this time it’s in Centerville. This is the original Lock 27 Brewing location, just 2 miles off I-675. This location serves as the lab for experimenting and creating new beers for both locations. Not only do they have delicious house-brewed craft beers, but they also have a full menu prepared in their kitchen.

Caption Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Caption Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Loose Ends Brewing: A mix of craft beer and artisan food set in Centerville, Loose Ends Brewing strives to bring the community together with the perfect brewery experience. Bringing together the community for flavorful combinations of craft beer and artisan food, Loose Ends Brewing is on a mission to offer a unique experience.

Bock Family Brewing: Visit Bock Hall for delicious beer and food, handcrafted in-house just for you! This family-friendly celebration hall in Washington Twp., includes 16 taps, pool, darts, foosball, shuffleboard, and loads of other fun games. Enjoy the permanent food truck, The Drunken Waffle.

Vandalia Area/Huber Heights Area Breweries

Hairless Hare Brewery: Founded by owners Matt Harris and Mike Legg in 2013, the Hairless Hare Brewery in Vandalia offers a wide selection of craft beer. From a blonde ale all the way to the chocolate stout there is something for everyone.

Caption Hairless Hare Brewery in Vandalia. FILE Caption Hairless Hare Brewery in Vandalia. FILE

Alematic Artisan Ales: This twist on the normal brewhouse, Alematic Artisan Ales, is an immersive experience and open layout. Whether you’re relaxing at the bar or hanging out in the taproom – when you walk into the Alematic in Huber Heights, you’re walking into the brewing experience. There’s no annoying glass window separating you from the exciting sights and smells of the brewing process. While you enjoy the beers, you’ll have a front-row seat to all the action. Hungry? There’s no kitchen in the brewery but, feel free to bring in or order in your choice of food.

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.

DAYTON EATS

Turn to us every Sunday in Life & Arts for the latest menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and culinary adventures brought to you by contributing writer Alexis Larsen. Bon appetite!

Where to start out on the Ale Trail

There are 17 breweries located in Montgomery County. Here’s a look at where to start to complete visits to the 31 local breweries this summer.

1. Alematic Artisan Ales: 6182 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

2. Bock Family Brewing: 8150 Washington Village Dr., Dayton

3. Branch & Bone Artisan Ales: 905 Wayne Ave., Dayton

4. Carillon Brewing Company: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

5. Dayton Beer Company: 41 Madison St., Dayton

6. Eudora Beer Company: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

7. Fifth Street Brewpub: 1600 E. 5th St., Dayton

8. Hairless Hare Brewing Company: 738 W. National Rd., Vandalia

9. Heavier Than Air Brewing Company: 497 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

10. Lock 27 Brewing- Centerville: 1035 S Main St., Centerville

11. Lock 27 Brewing- Dayton: 329 E 1st St. Rear, Dayton

12. Loose Ends Brewing: 890 S Main St, Centerville

13. Lucky Star Brewery: 219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

14. Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities: 4716 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

15. Star City Brewing Company: 319 S 2nd St., Miamisburg

16. Toxic Brew Company: 431 E 5th St., Dayton

17. Warped Wing Brewery: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton