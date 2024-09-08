DAYTON EATS: It’s National Better Breakfast Month, try these local dishes

National Better Breakfast Month is a food holiday dedicated to celebrating the importance of eating breakfast as part of a healthy balanced diet and active lifestyle.

A dietician would tell you that it’s a month to celebrate good decisions and healthy choices, and while those can often prove delicious, there is a whole wide world of options when it comes to my favorite morning meal that comes right before my favorite afternoon meal and favorite dinner meal.

If I majored in food, I minored in breakfast and I like to think that I’ve found some of the best dishes in town worth seeking out. Here’s a look at just a few of the highlights that come to mind that are out there waiting for you to bite into.

Blue Berry Cafe

As of February of this year, the Blue Berry Cafe now has two locations. The long-running Bellbrook staple opened it’s second location in the former location of the Golden Nugget Pancake House on Dixie Drive in Kettering. The building had been sitting empty since 2020 and it’s so exciting to see it get new life. I love their fresh take on breakfast foods. A s’mores pancake stack, a green goddess omelet and a bacon cheeseburger quiche were all recently featured. A week ago I stopped in and had a turkey Ruben omelet there and absolutely loved it. It’s exciting to have not only something new, but something new that brings and breath of fresh air to what can sometimes be very staid breakfast offerings. Pro-tip: Call 30 minutes ahead to get on the waitlist. The lines are LONG and it’s worth getting your name added in an effort to skip as much of the wait as you can.

Locations: 129 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook; 2932 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering

Online: facebook.com/TheBlueberryCafe

Brunch Pub

In late January the Brunch Pub (brunchpubcenterville.com) opened in Centerville, a cozy spot that pays homage to the farm-to-table concept. Menu highlights include a smoked salmon benedict ($19), a corned beef hash skillet ($17.50) and lemon ricotta French toast topped with a blueberry sauce ($14). It has a great patio for what’s left of summer and early fall and is my go to spot for shakshuka, or shakshouka ($17) a insanely flavorful dish of eggs poached in a tomato and pepper sauce that is popular throughout North Africa and the Middle East. It’s a really strong menu and great execution consistently from the kitchen and a terrific spot if you are looking for something fresh for your weekend brunch outing. Don’t be fooled by the name however, they are open for dinner as well which is just as good.

Location: 101 W. Franklin St., Centerville

Online: brunchpubcenterville.com

Rip Rap Roadhouse

You can’t beat the prices at Rip Rap Roadhouse and the drinks are also on point. There are the breakfast nachos ($10) and the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes ($10), but it’s the deep fried bacon wrapped breakfast burrito ($11) that I would especially like to bring to your attention. They take a flour tortilla and load it with eggs, hash browns, crispy bacon, and shredded cheddar and then wrap that in bacon and deep fry it. It is served smothered in house-made gravy. Is is a good dish for better breakfast month? A dietician would tell you no. I would tell you to try it.

Location: 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton

Online: ripraproadhouse.com

Sunrise Cafe

I love this place and if you haven’t been in a while you’re missing out. They serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. every day and consistently do a terrific job every time I’ve been. It’s hard to go with one thing here. I love the huevos rancheros ($12.99) with organic black beans, two eggs, pepper jack cheese, salsa, sour cream and scallions on crispy grilled corn tortillas. They also have a terrific line-up of omelets to choose from. The chocolate bread French toast ($11.99) is also a great morning treat although probably not what they had in mind when they came up with Better Breakfast Month. I’m also a fan of their super veggie scramble ($12.99) packed with peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, garlic, mushrooms, spinach and scallions scrambled with two eggs or tofu.

Location: 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Online: https://sunrisecafe.net

Taste of Belgium

In 2023 Taste of Belgium expanded from Cincinnati into the Dayton market opening a location at The Greene in Beavercreek. At the beginning of this year they opened their second location at Austin Landing. They are much more than waffles that put them on the map, but if it’s your first time a waffle is definitely in order. For me it’s the goetta that I crave and before they moved to town it was really a drive to Cincinnati if I wanted to see it on a menu. Now there’s the “Nati Crêpe” filled with Eckerlin goetta, sauteed peppers and onions, Havarti cheese, a fried egg and frites ($15.25) or a goetta hash ($14). They have an expansive breakfast menu, which is to be expected, but don’t count out their dinner menu which is every bit as impressive.

Locations: 10 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek; 10267 Penny Lane, Miamisburg

Online: https://authenticwaffle.com

