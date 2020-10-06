Dayton food truck rally will honor beloved founder of McNasty’s

Dick and Cathy Bell founded the McNasty's food truck. At left is Shannon Johnson, a food truck employee. Dick Bell, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died in August. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Bell was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and planned to throw his own goodbye party at the Rip Rap Road House, the original McNasty’s tavern he founded in 1978.

His declining health prohibited him from having the party but in his final days he was overwhelmed by an outpouring of love and support from the community.

"Dick and Cathy Bell paved the way for us fellow Dayton food truckers, said Nicole Cornett, owner of the Billie Gold Bubble Tea truck. “I’m not sure where Dayton food trucking would be without them.”

Among the food trucks planning to be on site will be G’s Cue BBQ, Chicago Gyros & Dogs, D Fish D Chicken, Lilia’s Outside Café, The Salty Dog and Momma’z Boyz.