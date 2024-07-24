DAYTON EATS: Full slate of food events planned for August

With August nearly here, it’s time to look ahead at what’s happening and hold some dates on the calendar. Some of the VIP tickets for the events highlighted below are almost sold-out, so now is the time to start locking in plans and tickets where applicable. Here’s a look at some opportunities to nosh, relax and savor the summer.

Aug. 3: Bacon Fest

What’s cookin’ this summer at Fraze? Why? Only the greatest food item on planet Earth – BACON. Under the hot summer sun, savor the flavor of breakfast’s favorite side item. The event commemorating pork’s best side is back with more food and dishes that will make you want to kick off the front door. Whether you’re in the crispy bacon or chewy bacon camp, you’ll love this summer festival.

Fraze Pavilion, 95 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

https://dineoutdayton.com/event/bacon-fest

Aug. 3: Down A River, Down A Beer

The banks along the Great Miami River in Piqua will have more people than usual on Aug. 3 enjoying a craft beer tasting festival. There will be food trucks, live music and river fire rings at dusk. This event raises money for river stewardship programs, river clean-up, and beautification efforts along the Great Miami River.

919 S. Main St., Piqua

www.downariverdownabeer.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Aug. 3: Small Farm & Food Fest

This event held at Carriage Hill MetroPark promotes healthy eating and sustainable living with dozens of hands-on activities, a pop-up farmers market, demonstrations, speakers and more. Small Farm & Food Fest will offer a mix of modern-day and historical farming, gardening, homesteading and food preparation information. Bites from a variety of food trucks and farm market vendors will be available during the event. Festival goers will also enjoy live music from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carriage Hill Visitor’s Center.

7800 E. Shull Rd., Huber Heights

metroparks.org/small-farm-food-fest

Aug. 8: Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley Bright Nights

Each year the Bright Nights event celebrates the BIG stars of our community — the Bigs, Littles, families, and donors. Featuring some chefs from the Miami Valley, the event features an evening of gourmet tastings, a bar run by Tender Mercy, live music, and more. All funds go to support youth mentoring in the Miami Valley.

The Steam Plant, 617 E. Third St., Dayton

https://www.bbbsmiamivalley.org/bright

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Aug. 9-11: Germanfest Picnic

It’s time once again to get your Gemütlichkeit on. The word is used to convey friendliness and good cheer and that’s just what this event is that celebrates German traditions around the city and giving a glimpse of the German heritage that has given Dayton some of its cultural identity – all while enjoying an import beer and a schnitzel. This festival, held in the historic Saint Anne’s Hill neighborhood, stretches along E. Fifth St. from Keowee to Dutoit streets.

Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

www.germanfestdayton.com

Aug. 10: Dayton BBQ Fest

The list of vendors alone for this free event happening from 5-9 p.m. is worth marking on a calendar. Vendors include: Kung Fu BBQ, Poppys Smoke House, The Food Pitt, Soul Train, Warped Wing Brewing Co., Mexi-Q, Cupzilla Korean bbq, Zaki Grill, Home Cooked Vibes, Go Down Fixens, Cruisin Cuisine, Claybourne Grill, Pizza Bandit and Ma Dukes Street Food. With that many vendors the choices are going to be tough to make which is just the kind of difficult decisions we love.

700 E. 4th St., Dayton

www.yellowcabtavern.com/event-tickets

Aug. 10: Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival

I can honestly say I’ve never met a potato I didn’t like. Give them to me mashed, fried, baked, chipped or any other preparation you can think of and I will indulge. Turns out I’m not the only one! This will be the third year for this event that celebrates our collective love of potatoes and all of the wonderful forms they can take on.

Oak and Ivy Park, 803 Anderson Goodrich Ct., Dayton

www.facebook.com/DaytonPotatoFestival

Aug. 16-24: The Great Darke County Fair, Greenville

This is a Midwest fair at its finest. It’s huge, hot, loud and delicious. I urge you to check the calendar and take in a dog show or a mule and donkey show, some horse racing, sheep sheering, wood carvers, or one of the other myriad activities they will be showcasing over the course of the week. There’s always something to grab your attention and the food is one greasy guilty pleasure after another.

800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

http://darkecountyfair.com

Aug. 17: Pepper Fest, Kettering

If you can’t get enough heat with spicy food then this hearty heated celebration is for you. This is the first year for this event which is a prodcution of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA) that’s sure to offer plenty of mouth-watering flavors, and cold drinks. The Hot Red Chili Peppers takes the stage at 7 p.m. bringing the iconic Californian energy for the band it pays homage to, capturing the essence of RHCP’s eclectic sound and dynamic stage presence with infectious rhythms, blistering guitar solos, spot-on vocals and funky bass.

https://dineoutdayton.com/events

Fraze Pavilion, 95 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Aug. 17: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition, Springfield

Up to 35 food trucks will once again roll into Veterans Park, along with live entertainment, a beer garden and more this August in Springfield for the Springfield Rotary Club’s 10th Gourmet Food Truck Competition. Food options run the gammut from American comfort food and standards such as BBQ, burgers, pizza, seafood and wings to cuisine from around the world, such as African, Asian, Cajun, Greek, Hawaiian, Indian, Italian and more. Proceeds support various Rotary projects including Services to People with Disabilities, Polio Plus (the worldwide eradication of Polio) and the International Project in Lesotho.

250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

https://springfieldfoodtruck.com

Credit: E.L. HUBBARD Credit: E.L. HUBBARD

Aug. 17: The Great American Beer Tasting

The Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing will feature more than 100 samples to sip on. A $40 tasting ticket includes 20 4 oz. samples, a 2024 pint glass, two raffle tickets and access to games and activities on the field. Reserve a ticket before June 1 to receive a free t-shirt. Prices will increase to $45 per ticket on June 1. Brand new this year is a VIP admission ticket which includes everything in the regular admission ticket plus one-hour early admission and a $5 voucher to participating food trucks. The VIP ticket will start at $50 and increase to $55 on June 1. VIP admission tickets will have a designated entrance listed on their ticket and gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for designated drivers are also available for $15.

220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

www.daytondragons.com/beertasting

Aug. 17-18: Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

This festival puts the spotlight on a favorite summer staple in Ohio: corn. Organizers say there will be approximately 130 handmade arts and craft booths and food vendors. Enjoy steamed cooked sweet corn, BBQ chicken, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon. Pony rides and train rides will be available for the kids. Free Entertainment. Pro-tip: Bring some toothpicks with you — you’ll thank me later.

Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Aug. 17-18: Dayton African American Cultural Festival

The Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival is a two-day, city-wide family event to celebrate the richness of the African American experience in Dayton and surrounding communities. Cultural experiences include the African Village with drumming and story telling, the Arts Pavilion of paintings, visual displays, authors, and literature; an education area and music featuring live R&B, gospel, hip hop, jazz and blues performances. There are always plenty of food vendors on hand. This is a festival I never miss and I always enjoy.

RiverScape MetroPark, 229 E. Monument St., Dayton

http://daacf.com

Aug. 23-25: The Lebanese Festival

Kibbee, Falafel, Kafta, Beef and Chicken Shawarma (“Lebanese gyro”), Tabouli and Salata salads (Middle Eastern Salads), stuffed grape leaves, hummus dip, homemade Middle Eastern mountain bread with zhatar seasoning; and fresh Lebanese pastries including baklawa, ghraybeh, nammuoora. And those are just a few of the delicious reasons this festival, presented by St. Ignatius Of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church is worth considering.

Grounds of St Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Church in Dayton (50 Nutt Rd in Washington Township)

www.thelebanesefestival.com

Aug. 24: Hops in the Hangar

Craft beer and aircraft will be celebrated at this event which will feature more than 30 breweries with more than 90 beers, food trucks, live entertainment, airshow performances and more. New Ales Brewing in Middletown will once again provide the event’s signature beer. It’s a pale ale full of hoppy, tropical flavors featuring artwork and beer that was designed and brewed as a collaboration for the event.

Middletown Regional Airport, 1707 Run Way, Middletown

www.hopsinthehangar.com

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Aug. 24: Taco & Nacho Fest

If tacos and nachos are your thing then this is your festival. Food vendors for this year include El Meson, What the Taco, Rolling Indulgence, Smokin Inferno BBQ & Catering and Kona Ice. At the inaugural event in 2022, the nachos provided by Mr. Boro’s Tavern in Springboro won top scores from the judges and crowd. The judges, which included this writer, gave Best Taco to JA’s & Sweet-umms for their excellent Basa Fish Taco called “The Catch” . The People’s Choice Award for Best Taco went to Smokin’ Inferno BBQ & Catering. What The Taco? won Most Creative Taco from the judges for their Korean Beef Taco. JA’s & Sweet-umms won Best Dessert for their “Best Damn Tres Leche.” With more than 10,000 attending last year this event is sure to be a popular attraction.

Austin Landing, 3601 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

https://dineoutdayton.com/event/taco-nacho-fest

Aug. 24-25: Weekend of Fire

Enjoy unlimited samples of foods ranging from mild to wild in spice levels, enter the Arena of Fire to compete in spicy food challenges, and create customized Bloody Marys at the Singe Bar.

This year, Jungle Jim’s is introducing the first ever Weekend of Fire Cool Zone. Take a break from the summer heat with refreshing drinks and treats to sample for between-fire cool downs, then dive back into the spice you love. You’ll see stilt walkers, fire performers, balloon twisters, LED performers, and more.

The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

https://junglejims.com/weekend-of-fire

Dayton Eats

