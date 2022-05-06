dayton-daily-news logo
Jubie’s Creamery opening second location next week in Moraine

Jubie’s Creamery will open their second location at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at 2749 W. Alex Bell Road, in the former Heartland Pharmacy location.

