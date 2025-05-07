Waffle House opens new Dayton-area location

The new location helps the company fill its footprint more in the region, J. Thomas & Co. Vice President Tom Blanton previously told this news outlet.

The restaurant’s opening was slated to created as many as 40 part-time and full-time jobs, Blanton said.

Known for its all-star breakfast special, featuring waffles and hash browns, the new Waffle House sits between La Piñata and LCNB National Bank. Waffle House has been serving customers since 1955, with each of its restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Waffle House operates more than 1,900 locations across 25 states, predominantly in the Southeast.

J. Thomas & Co. first introduced Waffle House to the region in 1983. Blanton, who has overseen the expansion efforts, purchased J. Thomas and Co. in 2018.

In addition to the Centerville location, the company operates restaurants at 4382 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, 1210 Wilmington Ave. in Dayton, 3998 Col. Glenn Highway in Fairborn, 4912 Springboro Pike in Moraine, 2226 Needmore Road in Dayton and 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia.

Plans for the Centerville location were submitted to the city in June 2023 and construction launched in 2024.