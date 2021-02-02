JUST IN: Outdoor igloos to amplify private dining experiences at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

In a phone interview, Finkelstein added, “Worst case scenario, it doesn’t work, but the best-case scenario is that people love them and it draws more recognition to who we are — especially as a new restaurant. We opened in a difficult time, right in the middle of the pandemic, so we’re hoping that the igloos will bring in more customers.”

A look inside of the brand new igloos outside of Basil's on Market at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Customers in the igloos will dine on all of the menu items found at Basil’s on Market, which include sandwiches, salads, steaks and salmon.

“We are thrilled to partner with Basil’s on Market to bring this new and innovative dining experience to our guests at The Mall at Fairfield Commons,” Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons, said in a release. “This is a truly unique and memorable way to enjoy a delicious winter meal in the privacy of your very own igloo.”

Each igloo can seat a private party of two to six people. Reservations for these igloos are available on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The igloos will be open for guests through the end of Spring of 2021. Guests can make reservations by calling the restaurant at 937-702-3160.

The new Fireside installment at Basil's on Market at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, which includes igloos and a bonfire-like setting. Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons Credit: The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Basil’s on Market at The Mall at Fairfield Commons is located at 2729 Fairfield Commons Boulevard. The restaurant also has two other locations, in Troy and Dayton. For more information about the new igloos, visit Basil’s on Market’s website or The Mall at Fairfield Commons’ website.