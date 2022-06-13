Kava Haus cafe opens second location in Xenia

XENIA — Wilmington-based café and roastery Kava Haus has opened a second location in Greene County, bringing their signature scones, calzones and breakfast sandwiches to downtown Xenia.
Kava Haus is a “traditional” café and coffee shop with a small menu focused on homemade ingredients, owner Brad Heys said. The café roasts their own coffee beans, and everything on their menu is made from scratch, including bread for sandwiches, plus pizza and calzone dough that is baked fresh every day. Kava Haus also has a wide variety of vegetarian and vegan options.
Kava Haus is the fourth business to occupy the 29 E. Main Street storefront across from the county courthouse in the last two years.
“We do things different,” Heys said. “We love special requests, love to do things different, and unlike places that were there before, have working history of success.”
Heys, a retired physical education teacher for special needs kids, and his wife opened their first coffee shop in Wilmington about eight years ago.
“From there it kind of blew up on us,” he said. “It’s been more than we could ever imagine in a great way.”
The Xenia location will include the scones that the cafe is known for, popular flavors of which include white chocolate lemon raspberry and oatmeal butterscotch chip. In one day, Heys said, he and staff made 100 different varieties of scones. The most popular flavor and the one made every single day is blueberry.
“I promise you you haven’t had scones like ours,” he said. “On a Friday in Wilmington, we sell anywhere between 100 and 150 scones.”
Kava Haus’ homemade breakfast sandwiches, another fan favorite, wereéé in part a product of the COVID lockdown. As store-bought Texas toast became harder to find, instead they began making their own bread, topped with a fried egg, choice of protein, cheddar, Swiss or provolone, sweet baby bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, pesto, and Portobello mushrooms.
“We concentrate on using top-end ingredients,” Heys said. “It’s all about the quality of our product.”
Xenia’s Kava Haus is currently open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with plans to be open until 5 p.m. those days.
