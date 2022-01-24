Lily’s Oysterfest menu, dates announced

There are many things to look forward to at the annual Oyster Fest promotion Lily’s runs each year.
My personal favorite besides the oysters on the half-shell, are the oysters Rockefeller, baked on the half shell with garlic, butter, lemon, red pepper chili flakes, and sambal inspired by Cochon, a New Orleans restaurant Mendenall worked at previously.
Oyster Fest returns for dinner service January 26 through February 6 this year and the restaurant has released the menu for which far more than a thousand oysters will be shucked.
Here’s a look at the preparations and dishes they will be serving up to honor this briney, smooth delicious mollusc.
RAW
• Oysters on the half shell: choose either Assorted East Coast (typically meatier; but individual sizes vary) or West Coast (typically deep-cupped and more petite), $2.50 each choose up to one sauce per two oysters: horseradish, cocktail sauce, or lemongrass mignonette. Saltines and hot sauce available at no cost upon request.
• Oyster shooters: Bloody Mary shooter made with Belle of Dayton Vodka, Lily’s signature Bloody Mary Mix, celery, and raw oyster ($7) or Sake shooter made with chilled sake, ponzu citrus soy vinaigrette, sesame seed, raw oyster ($7)
SOUP AND APPETIZERS
• Oyster and bay scallop stew $7, add $4 to put it in a bread bowl
• Oysters “Cochon-feller:” oysters baked on the halfshell with butter, garlic, and sambal, inspired by Emily’s favorite oyster preparation from her former employer, Cochon, in New Orleans, $12, add freshly baked rosemary-garlic focaccia bread for dipping +4
• Fried Oyster Oreganata ‘tossed in lemon oregano butter’ with Lily’s spicy remoulade, $11
ENTREES
• Oyster and Crawfish Jambalaya: Oysters, crawfish, andouille sausage, and vegetables cooked in a Creole tomato sauce, $22
• Fried Oyster Po-Boy: Fried oysters on French bread “dressed” with lettuce, tomato, and lily’s remoulade, served with house potato and yucca fries, $17
All specials are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery for up to five miles from the restaurant through its website, www.lilysdayton.com.
The promotion, which runs through Feb. 6, will offer raw and cooked special oyster preparations alongside Lily’s full tropical-inspired dinner and cocktail menu.
The restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a response to complications from COVID. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations available at www.exploretock.com/lilys.
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
About the Author