Local chef wins international sandwich competition

Valentini says that with spring’s arrival she is looking forward to what lies ahead for the restaurant, the Wheat Penny staff and customers.

Caption People enjoying lunch Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 at the Wheat Penny Oven and Bar located at 515 Wayne Ave. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Caption People enjoying lunch Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 at the Wheat Penny Oven and Bar located at 515 Wayne Ave. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Wheat Penny has some spring menu changes coming down the road in the next couple of weeks.

“Spring is really here and (I’m) excited as always to do some seasonal menu changes, to challenge ourselves and to provide some new dishes for our customers,” said Valenti.

Currently Wheat Penny has a Early Spring Caprese Salad on the menu made with housemade mozzarella, spice-roasted carrots, shiitake mushroom caps, homemade zhoug (Middle Eastern spicy cilantro sauce) and olive oil.

This win gets added to her “Nourishing the Community Award” that she won in 2021 from the Ohio Restaurant Association where she was honored with 11 other restaurants.

The Nourishing the Community Award “recognizes an individual or organization for their outstanding contributions through community service or charitable involvement.”

