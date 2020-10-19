New bakery offering pastries, breads and sweet treats now open in downtown Tipp City

The Bonko cookie from Sweet Adaline's Bakery in downtown Tipp City. Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery

To stay up to date on all Sweet Adaline’s offerings from week to week, visit their Facebook page, where they post regular menu updates. The bakery also has an online ordering system on their website that allows customers to order cupcakes, pastries, layered cakes (including custom cakes), breads and breakfast pastries. These items can be ordered online and picked up at the shop. Large orders will need to be placed at least two days in advance of desired pickup date.

Additionally, to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, only one customer is permitted to enter the bakery at one time, due to the small size of the shop. Masks are also required upon entry.

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery is open on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, visit their website or Facebook page.