New bakery offering pastries, breads and sweet treats now open in downtown Tipp City

A new bakery in downtown Tipp City that will be offering sweet treats, pastries and breads is now open to the public.
Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, located in the former Scratch Bakery by Justin Tyler at 29 E. Main St. in Tipp City, officially opened to the public on Friday, Oct. 9. The bakery will be offering made-from-scratch cookies, pastries, cake, breads and other sweet confections. Scratch Bakery shut down a few months ago.
Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery
“It’s a little bitter’sweet' when you lose one bakery, but gain another," said Kim Bulgin, executive director of the Downtown Tipp City Partnership. “We are a very supportive community, so when one business is successful, it helps us all to be successful. We are excited for Sweet Adaline’s Bakery to open up so we can get our sugar fix!”
The bakery is offering confections like a Chocolate Creameaux Gateux, Walnut Florentine, cinnamon bread, carrot citron cake with Bavarian cream cheese and more. Their signature confection is their Bonko cookie, an oatmeal cookie filled with M&Ms, butterscotch chips, brown sugar and almonds. Guests can look forward to more seasonal baked goods as the holiday season draws closer.
Credit: Sweet Adaline's Bakery
To stay up to date on all Sweet Adaline’s offerings from week to week, visit their Facebook page, where they post regular menu updates. The bakery also has an online ordering system on their website that allows customers to order cupcakes, pastries, layered cakes (including custom cakes), breads and breakfast pastries. These items can be ordered online and picked up at the shop. Large orders will need to be placed at least two days in advance of desired pickup date.
Additionally, to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, only one customer is permitted to enter the bakery at one time, due to the small size of the shop. Masks are also required upon entry.
Sweet Adaline’s Bakery is open on Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about Sweet Adaline’s Bakery, visit their website or Facebook page.