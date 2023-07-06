New Italian eatery at Dayton Arcade sets opening day, menu

Italian eatery Est! Est!! Est!!!, slated to be an anchor at the Dayton Arcade, has announced Thursday, July 13 as its opening date.

According to the restaurant’s website, its name stems from the story of a German bishop.

“Our name comes from the story of a German bishop who sent his servant ahead to taste the wines along his route of travel, leaving messages on the walls of inns and taverns to tell his master whether he should drink the wine or avoid it.,” the website stated. “‘Est’ (it is) meant the wine was good, while ‘Non est’ (it isn’t) told the bishop to move on. It is clear that the servant saw considerable virtue in the wines of Montefiascone, as indicated by his Est! Est! Est!!! scrawled on the wall.”

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The menu features a variety of pastas including gnocchi saporiti ($17) with cherry tomatoes, garlic, pesto, stracciatella, white wine sauce, fettuccini alfredo ($17), seafood linguine squid ink pasta ($27) with clams, mussels, shrimps, calamari, broccoli crema and chive oil, pesto risotto ($21) with butter poached shrimp, confit tomato, toasted almonds, sweet peas, lemon zest ($21), classic or vegan bolognese ($18), lobster ravioli ($23) and carbonara ($19) with an egg yolk sauce and pecorino romano ($19).

Signature dishes include a saltimbocca marsala ($30) with veal cutlets, sauteed spinach, polenta, proscuitto and marsala sauce, Pollo Alla Diavola ($23) a spiced brine half chicken with herbed potato puree, broccolini and garlic in a Calabrian pepper sauce ($23), a braised short rib ($35), chicken parmesan ($24) and pan seared salmon and shrimp ($27).

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

There’s also a special brunch menu with a variety of dishes including egg benedict ($16) with the choice of bacon or smoked salmon, French toast ($15), breakfast croissant or panini ($15), avocado toast ($15), an Italian breakfast ($17) with eggs, sausage or bacon, breakfast potatoes, tomatoes, mushrooms and multigrain toast or a brunch tagliere spread ($25) with meats, cheeses, fruit, spiced honey and bread.

Lunch will be served Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a “Tapas Hour” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dinner will be served Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brunch will be served Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Visit www.estestestdayton.com to learn more.

Dayton Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth Street.