Panera to start offering flatbread pizzas this week

Panera Bread is breaking into the pizza stratosphere.
Beginning Thursday morning, customers can order three new flatbread pizzas from a new Panera menu category. The options include cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken and Bacon.
Flatbreads start at $7.99.
“At Panera, baking is at the core of who we are and what we’re known for – we knew that we had all the elements to bring our delicious, hearty flatbreads to life,” said Claes Petersson, Panera’s Chief Food & Innovation Officer, in a news release. “With the launch of Flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category.”
The new items are rolling out this week across the nation, but the pizzas become available at all Dayton Panera cafes Thursday.
Each flatbread represents a hearty meal for one, or a shareable plate for family and friends alongside a Panera salad or soup, stated a Panera release. With the launch, the brand wants to offer customers a new category that gives guests more variety and options than ever before.
“Our guests have been asking for this for years,” said Panera Bread Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz. “We think Panera’s bread heritage and outstanding ingredients meet both the desire for high quality, crafted pizza as well as a growing customer off-premise behavior.”