Panera to start offering flatbread pizzas this week

“At Panera, baking is at the core of who we are and what we’re known for – we knew that we had all the elements to bring our delicious, hearty flatbreads to life,” said Claes Petersson, Panera’s Chief Food & Innovation Officer, in a news release. “With the launch of Flatbread pizza, we are looking to redefine the expectation of pizza and carve out a niche for Panera in the pizza category.”

The new items are rolling out this week across the nation, but the pizzas become available at all Dayton Panera cafes Thursday.