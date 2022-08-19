Patio of the Week: Dayton Beer Company specializes in outdoor spaces

The tap room features 36 craft-draft taps, the majority of which are Dayton Beer Company beers with the remaining taps curated with a constantly changing selection of beer options. For the non-beer drinker, DBC offers wine by the bottle, a selection of seltzers as well as Coca-Cola products.

Dayton Beer Company is packed in the middle of the week. Credit: Alexis Larsen

The interior bar has a rustic industrial aesthetic with German bier hall style seating and an expansive bar hand-crafted from over 100 year-old locally sourced reclaimed cedar. Polished concrete floors, gleaming stainless tanks and glass garage doors round out the setting.

Dayton Beer Company Bier Garten. Credit: Alexis Larsen

But when the weather is cooperating there’s only one place to be — outdoors.

Dayton Beer Company patio is an inviting space. Credit: Alexis Larsen

In addition to the pet friendly outdoor patio and bier garden DBC saw the addition of a beautiful rooftop patio a little over a year ago in May. It’s typically open on the weekends while the weekdays have plenty of seating on the ground floor. It’s certainly a very nice spot to enjoy a drink and some terrific views of the city.

Dayton Beer Company patio is among the most notable spots in downtown Dayton for outdoor dining. Credit: Alexis Larsen

The kitchen at the Dayton Beer Company features shareables like Big Sky Bread Co. pretzels and beer cheese ($8.50), pork or chicken nachos ($10) and bourbon BBQ sliders ($12.50). You’re also encouraged to try a wedge salad ($8), loaded chef’s salad ($9), smoked wings ($13.50) wraps ($10), soft tacos ($10) and flatbread pizzas.

Dayton Beer Company nachos are a delicious option. Credit: Alexis Larsen

Specials throughout the week include $3 Dayton Beer Company pints and trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, $1 off all pints on Wednesdays and three tacos and a pint for $13 on Thursdays.

Dayton Beer Company patio is an inviting space. Credit: Alexis Larsen

There’s no question this time of year is perfect to relax in the breeze with a pint at one of the many wonderful outdoor spaces at DBC.

HOW TO GO

What: The Dayton Beer Company

Where: 41 Madison St., Dayton

More info: https://thedaytonbeerco.com or 937-228-2337

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. The kitchen closes one hour before the bar.

