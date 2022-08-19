Patio of the Week: Dayton Beer Company specializes in outdoor spaces

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.
As downtown Dayton continues to develop and grow there have been businesses who have set the bar so high it will be difficult to top.
When it comes to outdoor spaces, one of those high bars has been set by The Dayton Beer Company.
When Pete Hilgeman opened his 4,000 square-foot European style beer hall and tap room and 4,000 square-foot production brewery in April of 2015 with a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio in the Weiler Welding building, his big dreams had come true. However, he had far bigger dreams yet to be realized.
The tap room features 36 craft-draft taps, the majority of which are Dayton Beer Company beers with the remaining taps curated with a constantly changing selection of beer options. For the non-beer drinker, DBC offers wine by the bottle, a selection of seltzers as well as Coca-Cola products.
The interior bar has a rustic industrial aesthetic with German bier hall style seating and an expansive bar hand-crafted from over 100 year-old locally sourced reclaimed cedar. Polished concrete floors, gleaming stainless tanks and glass garage doors round out the setting.
But when the weather is cooperating there’s only one place to be — outdoors.
In addition to the pet friendly outdoor patio and bier garden DBC saw the addition of a beautiful rooftop patio a little over a year ago in May. It’s typically open on the weekends while the weekdays have plenty of seating on the ground floor. It’s certainly a very nice spot to enjoy a drink and some terrific views of the city.
The kitchen at the Dayton Beer Company features shareables like Big Sky Bread Co. pretzels and beer cheese ($8.50), pork or chicken nachos ($10) and bourbon BBQ sliders ($12.50). You’re also encouraged to try a wedge salad ($8), loaded chef’s salad ($9), smoked wings ($13.50) wraps ($10), soft tacos ($10) and flatbread pizzas.
Specials throughout the week include $3 Dayton Beer Company pints and trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, $1 off all pints on Wednesdays and three tacos and a pint for $13 on Thursdays.
There’s no question this time of year is perfect to relax in the breeze with a pint at one of the many wonderful outdoor spaces at DBC.
HOW TO GO
What: The Dayton Beer Company
Where: 41 Madison St., Dayton
More info: https://thedaytonbeerco.com or 937-228-2337
Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. The kitchen closes one hour before the bar.
