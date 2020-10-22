Restaurant shuts down permanently after 3 months in Washington Twp.

The relocated restaurant opened July 29 in the former restaurant-bar side of the former Ollie’s Place near Hauer Music at 520 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. It offered 31 beer taps and a menu that included items such as Kobe/beef burgers, elk burgers, free-range chicken, salmon and a “Beyond” vegan burger. The burgers were served with hand-cut fries with a choice of regular, Parmesan, garlic, Cajun, herb-rubbed and truffle.

The restaurant reopened with about 30 employees, including some staff members who previously had worked at the Beavercreek location, Pyle said in July.

EO Burgers opened in 2010 at 4482 Glengarry Drive in The Greene as a new concept of “upscale but affordable burgers” from Ann Arbor-based Mainstreet Ventures. It shut its doors in late January 2020. Its previous space at The Greene is now occupied by the first Dayton-area location of Columbus-based Condado Tacos.